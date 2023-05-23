Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.