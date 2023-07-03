Lahera license plate 1
Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Mr. Green Custom Creations, a Crystal River company that makes custom front aluminum license plates, has designed three front license plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the School Resource Deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023, while he was directing traffic.

"There was such a run on the plates at Ace Hardware that they sold out and a lot of people came looking for them there," said Ed Heckman, of Mr. Green Custom Creations. "But now they have a large supply available."

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.