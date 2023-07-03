Mr. Green Custom Creations, a Crystal River company that makes custom front aluminum license plates, has designed three front license plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the School Resource Deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023, while he was directing traffic.
"There was such a run on the plates at Ace Hardware that they sold out and a lot of people came looking for them there," said Ed Heckman, of Mr. Green Custom Creations. "But now they have a large supply available."
This past week they’ve added five new locations to the list of places offering the license plates for a $20 donation, with the proceeds going to benefit Lahera and his family:
- Advanced Family Hearing, 2027 N. Donovan Ave., Crystal River, 352-795-1775
- Land & Sea Decor, 660 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River, 352-794-6986
- All About Nature, 770 North Citrus Ave. (Heritage Village), Crystal River, 352-563-1425
- Apex Office Products, 719 W. Main St., Inverness, 352-726-4400
- Nauti Time Seafood & Wings, 10317 W Yulee Drive, Homosassa, 352-443-8975
The plates are also available at:
- Brooklyn Deli, 3360 E. Gulf to Lake Highway (Fountain Square), Inverness, 352-637-3354
- Tim’s Barber Room, 4815 Croft Ave., Inverness, 352-419-5843
- Cridland Real Estate, 3362 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness, 352-634-1721
- Love Chevrolet, 2209 Highway 44, Inverness, 888-837-2778
- Gentlemen's Quarters, 210A Tompkins St., Inverness, 352-419-4115
- Glamour Salon, 212 Tompkins St., Inverness, 352-287-2028
- Connors Gifts, 218 Tompkins St., Inverness, 352-344-9790
- Castaways Bar and Grill, 5430 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, 352-794-3476
- Salty Siren 439 N. E. 1st Terrace, Crystal River, 352-794-1479
- Cody‘s Steakhouse 305 S.E. US 19, Crystal River, 352-795-7223
- Cedar River Seafood Restaurant, 1935 Highway 19, Crystal River, 352-794-3379
- Ms. Fins Oarhouse Marina, 2156 S. Waterman Drive, Ozello, 352-228-4441
- Fintastic Treasures, 14014 W. Ozello Trail, Ozello, 352-794-6009
- RPJ Guns, 5392 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-419-4204
- Kane’s Ace Hardware, 3600 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-628-3566
- Love Power Equipment, 2081 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-388-7900
- Love Motorsports, 2021 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-621-3678
- Love Honda, 2219 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-628-4600
- Chicken King, 2420 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, 352-344-0223
- World Fusion, 1988 N. Future Terrace, Lecanto, 352-513-3800
- Carter’s Country Store, 7018 N. County Road 470, Lake Panasoffkee
For more information about carrying the front license plates honoring Deputy Lahera, contact Ed Heckman at 352-302-2375 or email cuivp@tampabay.rr.com.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.