The story of Matt Holmes’ motorcycle accident is a story of the right people being at the right place at the right time.
There’s his sister, Alexis, who saw the accident happen and called 911.
There’s neighbor Rebecca Midas who heard the crash and when she learned who was involved, called Matt’s mom, Marisa McClain, who was at work.
There’s Matt’s grandmother, Bridget Didsbury, a nurse who was at work only a few miles from the crash site and who rushed to the scene.
And then there’s neighbor Caleb Meade, a 10-year Navy veteran who served as a corpsman, a combat medic in Iraq who also heard the crash and rushed to the scene with the med kit he keeps in his truck.
Matt Holmes, 18, is alive today because of these people.
•••
It was Dec. 1, 2022, a Thursday afternoon.
Matt, then 17, was on his motorcycle only a few houses away from home on Eden Drive in Inverness when a driver in a truck pulled out in front of him.
“Matt didn’t have time to stop and his brakes locked up and he hit the truck,” Alexis, 16, said. “The driver said later, ‘I thought I had enough time.’”
She immediately called 911.
Meanwhile, Rebecca Midas called Matt’s mom.
“She said Matt was in an accident, and my heart dropped,” McClain said. “My first thought was that it was probably a fender bender. Thank God there was a (deputy) traveling down the road on my way home, otherwise I would’ve been speeding to get there.
“I called Grandma at work because she was so close … I called Alexis and told her to take pictures because you don’t know what the insurance company might need. I still didn’t know how bad it was.”
Alexis recorded a video of everything, 19 minutes long.
•••
Caleb Meade, 35, had never met Matt or his family before that day.
He lives a few streets over and was outside with a buddy, working on his boat.
“It sounded like a bomb went off and we thought we blew each other up, that’s how loud the impact was,” Meade said. “We looked at each other and realized we didn’t blow anything up, and then we heard screaming.
“The guy who hit Matt was screaming, ‘Are you OK?! Are you OK?!’ Obviously, he was not OK,” he said.
Meade got in his truck with his medical/first aid supplies and raced to the scene.
The first injury he noticed was Matt's wrist — his hand was dangling by a thread.
“He was wearing jeans and a helmet and steel-toed boots, so he was kitted out,” Meade said. “I stabilized his wrist the best I could and then (with a knife) started cutting pieces of his clothing. It seemed with each piece I cut I found a new bone protruding.
“It looked like if he was in combat and stepped on a pressure plate or next to an IED when it went off,” he said.
"I tried to keep him communicating with me," Meade said. "He's a very strong individual. It was his youth and the agility of his mind and his focus to stay awake that kept him alive."
As Meade continued to attend to Matt’s injuries, a Florida State Trooper arrived and held Matt’s head steady — he was still wearing his helmet.
“When I got there, at first they wouldn’t let me near him,” said Bridget Didsbury. “The officer stabilizing his helmet said, ‘Who are you?’ I said, ‘I’m Grandma,’ and he said, ‘Get down here and talk to him. We’re trying to keep him awake.’
“I told Matt, ‘I’m here, I’m here,’ and he said, ‘Grandma.’ That was the best thing to hear,” she said.
•••
By the time the ambulance arrived, Meade had already assessed that Matt’s injuries were so severe that he needed to go straight to a trauma center and not the local emergency room for triage.
“I’ve seen injuries like that, and usually they don’t make it," he said. “I had to plead with them to get him on a helicopter and to a trauma center.”
Matt was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital where he stayed 49 days, the first 11 days in a coma.
He also spent three-and-a-half weeks in a rehab hospital.
His injuries include: DAI brain injury; a collapsed lung; a severed right kidney, which he lost; the loss of 60% of his liver function, which he is gaining back; a lower gastrointestinal bleed, broken bones in his right leg; open fracture of his left wrist, which required four surgeries so far; fractures of his right arm and severed radial nerve so now his wrist “drops” and he can’t extend his fingers in that hand.
“His left leg was left untouched, and even though his boots flew off, they protected his feet,” McClain said.
•••
Matt doesn’t remember anything from Dec. 1 until he woke up from his coma, except tiny snippets.
He remembers making sounds. He remembers looking up at the blue sky and feeling like he couldn’t breathe and trying to take his helmet off.
He remembers having nightmares during his coma.
For the first five days, his mom and grandma took turns staying with him at the hospital, not leaving his side, caring for him along with the nurses.
“We learned how to do dressing changes — things that were way beyond what I ever learned as a nurse,” Didsbury said.
Also during Matt’s 49-day hospital stay, the family celebrated Christmas together, Matt’s 18th birthday on Jan. 17, and they had a wedding — Matt’s mom and now-stepdad Eduardo Cruz.
They had planned to get married in a simple backyard ceremony at the house on Jan. 1, so they decided to move it to the hospital so Matt could be there, too.
On Feb. 6, Matt was discharged from the rehab hospital and returned home to recover.
He and Alexis do virtual schooling, so they were home together and Alexis was able to take care of her big brother.
She did occupational therapy and physical therapy with him, helped him get dressed.
“We learned and we did,” McClain said. “We all pitched in to take care of him.”
And then one day McClain came home from work and noticed the lawn looked nice.
She walked into the house and Matt said, “Aren’t you going to say anything about the lawn?”
She said, “Yeah, it looks nice.”
He said, “I mowed it.”
“They said he would be in rehab for four to six months, but he was ready after three-and-a-half weeks,” McClain said. “It’s a miracle — we’re so blessed…I think his youth and his determination is what got him through this.
“He’s still recovering and has surgeries in the future, but he’s doing good — the doctor said even his liver looks good,” she said.
“I lost five pounds of organs and gained three pounds of titanium,” Matt said.
The entire family is grateful for everyone who played a part in saving Matt's life and making these past traumatic months bearable, from the nurses and doctors to the cards and gifts and food from neighbors.
They're especially grateful for Meade, who has since become part of the family.
“I wish I had met them before the accident,” Meade said. “We all have the same sense of humor.”
As for Matt, his immediate hope is to return to his job at Caliber Car Wash in Inverness.
He had planned to go into welding after he graduates high school, but that might not be possible, depending on recovery of his hands.
He said gunsmithing is something he’s considering.
But he’s NOT considering getting back on a motorcycle.
“I’ll pass on that,” he said, “at least for a while.”