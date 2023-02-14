Clearwater Marine Aquatic Research Institute research assistants Elaine Wirth, left, and Brianna Rock, right, take measurements Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, of one of five manatees released into Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River. The institute sent a team to Crystal River to facilitate attaching tracking devices on four of the five animals released. The tethered GPS tracking devices stay on the animal for one-to-two years before detaching, allowing researchers to collect valuable data on manatee movements.
Kelis lays still in the back of a truck awaiting release into Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River. The young, female manatee was captured off St. Pete Beach as an orphaned calf, rehabilitated and returned to the wild Tuesday morning, Feb. 14.
A host of workers carry Kelis to the water Tuesday, Feb. 14, as the female manatee is returned to the wild. Kelis was found off St. Pete Beach as an orphaned calf, rehabilitated and now swims free in Crystal River.
Parts of the GPS monitor lay on the ground Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, as workers prepare to attach the research tool onto a waiting manatee. The buoy, top, is tethered to the animal and collects valuable research data for those studying the animals.
Five-month-old Reef Warrington is held by his babysitter Adrianne Rose as she snaps photos with her cell phone Tuesday morning at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River as they await the release of five manatees that have been rehabilitated in various rehab facilities in Central Florida.
SeaWorld staff, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff and volunteers and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff and volunteers return one of five manatees into Three Sisters Springs on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14.
Five-year-old Allestor Tucker had never seen manatees up close before, but he knew they’re “sea cows.”
He and his family, visiting from Georgia, were among the crowd of people on the boardwalk Tuesday at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River watching as five orphaned manatees were released into the warm springs.
The manatees — Kelis, Adobe, Acorn, Einstein and Maverick — came from three different rehabilitation facilities — SeaWorld, Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment and ZooTampa.
Together with volunteers and staff from U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, the four calves and one adult were gently returned to their native habitat.
The calves, however, were first tagged with a passive integrated transponder (PIT), a radio transmitting device that allows them to be monitored.
“When they’re calves, they haven’t really been in the wild, so they monitor them to make sure they’re feeding and finding warm water and surviving,” said Joyce Palmer, Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge Manager.
Palmer added that it’s unusual to have five manatees released in one day.
“Usually, if it’s a multiple release it’s because it’s a cow and a calf,” she said.
Among the people tagging the calves was Bri Rock, a researcher from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
“Yesterday was my first time,” she said. “We released 12 animals yesterday at Blue Spring State Park (in Volusia County), so that was a busy day. “It’s awesome to see so many organizations coming together and collaborating, and it’s very rewarding — and fun.”
She explained that they can monitor the manatees remotely, observing their behavior and movement, “making sure they’re doing all the normal things manatees do in the wild,” she said. “If they’re struggling, we can locate them and help them. … Sadly, a lot come in as orphans and when they’re released they have to learn what to do.”
Kelis was the first manatee to be released Tuesday.
The female orphaned calf was rescued April 9, 2020, at St. Pete Beach in Pinellas County.
As she was hoisted out of the SeaWorld truck on a stretcher carried by about a dozen people, the crowd, many of them taking photos or video, grew quiet.
Then as Kelis swam off, albeit slowly, because that’s what manatees do, the crowd applauded.
They did the same for Adobe, then Acorn and Einstein from Disney, and finally Maverick, from ZooTampa.
Adobe, a female orphaned calf, had been rescued from Crystal River Sept. 3, 2019, and was rehabilitated at SeaWorld; Einstein, a male calf, was rescued with his mother Aug. 16, 2020, in Steinhatchee in Taylor County and rehabilitated at Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment.
Maverick, a male orphaned calf, was rescued July 19, 2020, in Marco Island in Lee County and rehabilitated at ZooTampa.
No information on Acorn was available at press time.
“I love them; they’re so beautiful,” said Diana Haertel, a visitor from Baraboo, Wisconsin, who had never seen a manatee before. “They’re so slow, and it’s so relaxing, like they don’t have a worry in the world.”
Sandra Watkins, a volunteer from U.S. Fish and Wildlife, said she comes to every manatee release.