Five-year-old Allestor Tucker had never seen manatees up close before, but he knew they’re “sea cows.”

Clearwater Marine Aquatic Research Institute research assistants Elaine Wirth, left, and Brianna Rock, right, take measurements Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, of one of five manatees released into Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River. The institute sent a team to Crystal River to facilitate attaching tracking devices on four of the five animals released. The tethered GPS tracking devices stay on the animal for one-to-two years before detaching, allowing researchers to collect valuable data on manatee movements.

He and his family, visiting from Georgia, were among the crowd of people on the boardwalk Tuesday at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River watching as five orphaned manatees were released into the warm springs.

Kelis lays still in the back of a truck awaiting release into Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River. The young, female manatee was captured off St. Pete Beach as an orphaned calf, rehabilitated and returned to the wild Tuesday morning, Feb. 14.
A host of workers carry Kelis to the water Tuesday, Feb. 14, as the female manatee is returned to the wild. Kelis was found off St. Pete Beach as an orphaned calf, rehabilitated and now swims free in Crystal River.
Parts of the GPS monitor lay on the ground Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, as workers prepare to attach the research tool onto a waiting manatee. The buoy, top, is tethered to the animal and collects valuable research data for those studying the animals.
This GPS tracking device follows behind a manatee returned to the wild Tuesday morning, Feb. 14.
Five-month-old Reef Warrington is held by his babysitter Adrianne Rose as she snaps photos with her cell phone Tuesday morning at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River as they await the release of five manatees that have been rehabilitated in various rehab facilities in Central Florida.
Visitors to Three Sisters Spring in Crystal River snap photos as one of the five manatees is released into the spring waters Tuesday morning, Feb. 14.
A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service volunteer, center, answers questions for visitors to Three Sisters Springs on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14. Five rehabilitated manatees were returned to the wild Tuesday.
SeaWorld staff, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff and volunteers and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff and volunteers return one of five manatees into Three Sisters Springs on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14.

