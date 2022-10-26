TALLAHASSEE — Slightly more than 14.5 million voters are registered to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, according to a newly posted “book closing” report on the state Division of Elections website. Here are five takeaways from the numbers:

THE BIG PICTURE: Florida has 14,503,978 registered voters for the general election. That is up more than 9 percent from the 13,278,070 registered voters during the 2018 midterm election. The state this year has 5,277,394 registered Republicans, 4,971,444 registered Democrats and 3,992,985 unaffiliated voters, with the rest of the voters scattered among third parties. The Coalition With A Purpose Party has the fewest registered voters, with 69.

