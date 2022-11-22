CC First Baptist dinner file

More than 100 community volunteers dedicated their Thanksgiving to help feed nearly 500 attendees at a previous community Thanksgiving dinner at the First Baptist Church of Crystal River. This year, the event returns post-COVID on Thursday, Nov. 24, from noon to 3 p.m.

After a two-year COVID-19 break, Crystal River First Baptist Church plans to observe its 14th annual community free Thanksgiving dinner.

The meal is offered to those who may be alone that day, those who cannot afford to prepare a special meal and anyone else who would enjoy their meal in a friendly setting.

