After a two-year COVID-19 break, Crystal River First Baptist Church plans to observe its 14th annual community free Thanksgiving dinner.
The meal is offered to those who may be alone that day, those who cannot afford to prepare a special meal and anyone else who would enjoy their meal in a friendly setting.
Food for 500 people is prepared in the church kitchen and served during the hours of noon to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Many have enjoyed this fellowship and food preparers and servers enjoy participating in the ministry.
Those interested in helping in some way should call the church office at 352-795-3367. There will be preparation work today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, as well as many volunteers needed on Thanksgiving Day.
Each year, volunteers from across the community have joined together to make this happen. As some volunteers have gotten older, new volunteers will be appreciated.
Everyone is welcome at 700 N. Citrus Ave. on Thursday for the meal and fellowship (Thanksgiving Day Parades on the big screen). No ticket is needed and there is no charge; however, it would be helpful those who plan to attend would call and let organizers know how many to expect from your household. Doors will not open before 11:45 a.m.