Citrus County Fire Rescue Lt. Mike Simek walks along the Withlacoochee State Trail Monday morning, April 17, with his Siberian huskies Krystal and Meeko. Lt. Simek will embark on a marathon-length walk this Saturday, April 22, to raise funds for Connections Church of God in Inverness. Wearing full bunker gear and pulling a 50-foot section of fire hose he will begin his walk on Saturday morning before daybreak hoping to complete the 26-mile journey in 12-hours or less.
Dressed in full bunker gear Citrus County Fire Rescue Lt. Mike Simek pulls a 50-foot section of fire hose along the Withlacoochee State Trail in Citrus Springs Monday morning, April 17, as he get in a work out in preparation for an upcoming fundraiser for his church youth group.
Sweat pours down the face of Citrus County Fire Rescue Lt. Mike Simek Monday morning, April 17, as he works out along the Withlacoochee State Trail. This Saturday, April 22, Simek will walk more than 26 miles along the trail in full bunker gear while pulling a 50-foot section of fire hose weighing some 40-pounds. The purpose of the walk is to raise funds for Connections Church of God's youth group. Simek says he expects to lose seven or eight pounds of water-weight during the day and expects to average drinking five ounces of liquid every five minutes during the day to stay hydrated.
On Saturday, April 22, between early morning to early evening, if you see a firefighter in full bunker gear dragging a fire hose down the Withlacoochee State Trail, give him an “Attaboy!”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Lt. Mike Simek of Citrus County Fire Rescue Station 20 in Pine Ridge will be carrying and dragging a 3-inch, 50-foot long fire hose 26.2 miles to raise money for the youth group at Connections Church in Inverness.
The money raised from the 99 Pledges Connection Youth Hose Drag, of which Simek, 50, will be the only one dragging the hose, will go to renovate the space where the teens meet.
“My son is a big part of the church’s audiovisual (team) and has been the drummer since he was 11 years old,” Simek said. “When the church wanted to redo the main stage (in the youth building), he and the youth pastor designed the stage, and the plan is for the three of us to build it.”
As for the marathon-length event, Simek said he’s done that distance before and he’s carried the hose and a 50-pound backpack before, but has never done that distance with the whole gear and hose together.
“I’ve done a 5K with it once, and that was enough,” he said. “So, this brings a whole new element to the challenge. It’s really not the weight that bothers me, but the heat, because the gear traps the heat in.”
Simek said the gear and backpack add about 60-70 pounds, and the hose adds another 40.
“The hose is draped over my shoulder and across my chest,” he said. “Then it’s just putting one foot in front of the other.
“The main thing is to stay hydrated,” he said. “I’ll be drinking four to five ounces of water every five minutes and my family will meet me at checkpoints for water and nutrition.”
He said he’s been training for this by walking around the neighborhood in his gear and the hose when he takes his dogs out for a walk.
“Yeah, everybody thinks I’m crazy,” he said. “But they all come out and talk to me and I tell them it’s for my kids’ youth group.
“Originally, I was only going to do 15 miles,” he said, “but my partner at work said, ‘As long as you’re doing 15, you might as well do 26.2.’”
Simek said Saturday’s event should take him between nine and 11 hours to complete.
He will start between 6-7 a.m. Saturday at the Withlacoochee State Trail in Dunnellon and travel south through Hernando and Inverness to Fort Cooper State Park where he will turn around and head to his destination place at Connections Church, 416 US Hwy 41 S, Inverness, FL 34450, where there will be a big celebration beginning at 5 p.m.
Barbecue will be sold by Phil Munkelwitz, with all proceeds going to the youth group.