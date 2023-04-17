Mike Simek walk 1

Citrus County Fire Rescue Lt. Mike Simek walks along the Withlacoochee State Trail Monday morning, April 17, with his Siberian huskies Krystal and Meeko. Lt. Simek will embark on a marathon-length walk this Saturday, April 22, to raise funds for Connections Church of God in Inverness. Wearing full bunker gear and pulling a 50-foot section of fire hose he will begin his walk on Saturday morning before daybreak hoping to complete the 26-mile journey in 12-hours or less.

On Saturday, April 22, between early morning to early evening, if you see a firefighter in full bunker gear dragging a fire hose down the Withlacoochee State Trail, give him an “Attaboy!”

Mike Simek walk 4

CItrus County Fire Rescue Lt. Mike Simek will begin his walk of more than 26-miles this Saturday, April 22, well before daylight. His goal is to complete the marathon walk in less than 12-hours.

Lt. Mike Simek of Citrus County Fire Rescue Station 20 in Pine Ridge will be carrying and dragging a 3-inch, 50-foot long fire hose 26.2 miles to raise money for the youth group at Connections Church in Inverness.

Mike Simek walk 6

Citrus County Fire Rescue Lt. Mike Simek unrolls a 50-foot section of fire hose Monday, April 17, prior to heading out on the Withlacoochee State Trail for a workout.
Mike Simek walk 7

Sweat pours down the face of Citrus County Fire Rescue Lt. Mike Simek Monday morning, April 17, as he works out along the Withlacoochee State Trail. This Saturday, April 22, Simek will walk more than 26 miles along the trail in full bunker gear while pulling a 50-foot section of fire hose weighing some 40-pounds. The purpose of the walk is to raise funds for Connections Church of God's youth group. Simek says he expects to lose seven or eight pounds of water-weight during the day and expects to average drinking five ounces of liquid every five minutes during the day to stay hydrated.
Mike Simek walk 2

Krystal and Meeko lead the way Monday, April 17, as Lt. Mike Simek gets in a workout along the Withlacoochee State Trail in Citrus Springs.
Mike Simek walk 3

Lt. Mike Simek's workout partners are Krystal and Meeko, his Siberian Huskies. They will walk a portion of his journey this weekend.
Mike Simek walk 5

Dressed in full bunker gear Citrus County Fire Rescue Lt. Mike Simek pulls a 50-foot section of fire hose along the Withlacoochee State Trail in Citrus Springs Monday morning, April 17, as he get in a work out in preparation for an upcoming fundraiser for his church youth group.

