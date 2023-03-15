fire logo

Citrus County firefighters were battling a large-10-acre brush fire at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire Rescue spokeswoman Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle that emergency workers were called to the scene on Alge Avenue near Adix Street in Crystal River at 5:02 p.m.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.