Citrus County firefighters were battling a large-10-acre brush fire at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire Rescue spokeswoman Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle that emergency workers were called to the scene on Alge Avenue near Adix Street in Crystal River at 5:02 p.m.
Firefighters worked to protect residential structures in the area near the fire and were dousing the area and fire with water. At least 11 firefighting vehicles were on the scene. By 6:05 p.m. firefighters had the blaze under control and were mopping up.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.