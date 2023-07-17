Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday after a Citrus Hills home caught fire, presumably from a lightning strike.
Cortney Marsh, spokeswoman with Citrus County Fire Rescue, said the department responded at 5:17 p.m. Sunday, July 16, to a reported structure fire on West Nautilus Drive in Citrus Springs.
When they arrived, an approximately 1,500-square-foot single-story residence was found with light smoke showing from the roof line.
Firefighters from Connell Heights, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Hernando, a safety captain and rescue unit responded, the report said.
Engine 14 from Citrus Springs arrived at 5:22 pm and assumed command. The crew made access to the laundry room, secured power to the residence and pulled a preconnected hose line to begin extinguishing the blaze.
The home had thick black smoke throughout, banking down to waist level. The living room had smoldering furniture, blankets and drywall, the report said.
Additional personnel arrived from surrounding stations to assist with the search for fire extension, ventilation, and mop-up.
The primary and secondary search of the residence were completed with no findings. The tenants said they were not home at the time of the fire and their neighbor said lightning struck close to the house, the report said.
Shortly after the lightning strike, the neighbor went outside and found smoke coming from the roof eaves and called for help.
The fire was brought under control at 5:46 pm. Damage is estimated at about $53,000. No injuries were reported.
Upon investigation, the electrical receptacle behind the couch was burned and the fire appears to have been accidental. The power company arrived on scene to remove the meter. The last unit cleared the scene at 6:39 p.m., the report said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.