West Nautilus Drive fire

Some of the damage from Sunday's house fire on West Nautilus Drive in Citrus Springs.

 Photo courtesy of Citrus County Fire Rescue

Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday after a Citrus Hills home caught fire, presumably from a lightning strike.

Cortney Marsh, spokeswoman with Citrus County Fire Rescue, said the department responded at 5:17 p.m. Sunday, July 16, to a reported structure fire on West Nautilus Drive in Citrus Springs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags