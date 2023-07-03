Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on South Pastel Point in Homosassa on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:11 pm. Upon arrival, firefighters found a mobile home approximately 75 percent engulfed in flames. Responding to the scene were firefighters from Connell Heights, Homosassa, Sugarmill Woods, Kensington, Hernando, Pine Ridge, and a Safety Captain.
The first unit to arrive at the scene was Engine 3 from Homosassa, which reported heavy fire involvement of approximately 75 percent of the structure. Battalion Chief 2 subsequently arrived, assumed command, conducted a 360-degree assessment of the property, and informed the crews about a possible downed power line near the home. Additional crews arrived and provided water supply while continuing with suppression efforts. By 11:24 pm, the fire had been brought down to approximately 25 percent of the home still ablaze.