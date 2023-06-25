The enigmatic allure of shooting stars has captivated dreamers and scientists for centuries. Now, the SETS Foundation invites the public to delve into the fascinating journey of these celestial phenomena in a special presentation titled “Fire in the Sky: Exploring Meteors.”
Scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m., this educational event promises to unveil the secrets behind these captivating bursts of light. From their inception to their fiery descent onto Earth, participants will gain insight into the world of meteors.
The organizers have emphasized that seating will be limited, urging interested individuals to secure their spot by registering in advance. Registration can be completed through the online calendar, in person, or by contacting the Central Ridge Library at 352-742-6622.
The SETS Foundation has long been a proponent of making knowledge accessible to the public, and this presentation is no exception. Admission to the event is free, ensuring that all members of the community have the opportunity to attend and learn about these mesmerizing space rocks.
For those seeking further details about the program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or contact the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622.
To stay informed about future programs, events, as well as new services and resources offered by the library, the public is encouraged to visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
