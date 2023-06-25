shooting stars
Staff Report

The enigmatic allure of shooting stars has captivated dreamers and scientists for centuries. Now, the SETS Foundation invites the public to delve into the fascinating journey of these celestial phenomena in a special presentation titled “Fire in the Sky: Exploring Meteors.”

Scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m., this educational event promises to unveil the secrets behind these captivating bursts of light. From their inception to their fiery descent onto Earth, participants will gain insight into the world of meteors.

