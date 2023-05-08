Shortly after midnight Monday Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on N. Tumbleweed Trail in Hernando where, upon arrival, a mobile home was found fully involved with fire and fire spreading to the surrounding trees and fence line. Firefighters from Hernando, Citrus Springs, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, and Pine Ridge responded to the scene.
An inspection of the scene revealed a completely destroyed structure, along with an RV in the front yard. There was no power connected to the service pole.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was on scene and advised a neighbor approached one of the deputies on scene and advised they had security cameras that may have captured some possible subjects in the area of the structure fire at the time of ignition. Based on this information, the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and requested to respond to investigate.
The fire was brought under control as of 12:37 am. The residence was a total loss. The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.