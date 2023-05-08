Citrus County Fire Rescue

Citrus County Fire Rescue’s new aerial ladder truck will be dedicated, as well.

 submitted photo

Shortly after midnight Monday Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on N. Tumbleweed Trail in Hernando where, upon arrival, a mobile home was found fully involved with fire and fire spreading to the surrounding trees and fence line. Firefighters from Hernando, Citrus Springs, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, and Pine Ridge responded to the scene.

An inspection of the scene revealed a completely destroyed structure, along with an RV in the front yard. There was no power connected to the service pole.

