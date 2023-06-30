Director Florida Division of State Fire Marshal JoAnne Rice is about to present proclamations to (from left) Brown Dumas, Samuel Kunsecman, Jack Dumas, Arthur Hayes and Terry Cates, lauding them on their 244 hours of service to the community of Crystal River.
Members of the Crystal River Fire Department line the head of the room in a tribute to their retiring fire chief, Jack Dumas. Their tribute included gifts of sentimental value, as well as several gag gifts, the latter based primarily on inside jokes.
After everyone else has spoken words of thanks and admiration, Jack Dumas expresses his gratitude and appreciation to the more than 100 people – fellow firefighters, city officials, plus family and friends – for attending his retirement dinner.
From left, the torch is passed. On his next-to-last day as Fire Chief, Jack Dumas stands beside his father, Brown Dumas, who stands alongside Calvin Adams, who on July 1 succeeds Jack Dumas as Crystal River's fire chief.
As befitting Jack Dumas’ character and personality, he ensured that his retirement dinner was not solely focused on him. The event took place on Thursday, June 30 at the Train Depot, where his successor as Crystal River fire chief, Calvin Adams, served as the evening’s emcee and praised Dumas for his generous spirit. Adams stated, “It’s a great honor to be here and to recognize others deserving of acknowledgement, as Jack intended, rather than solely focusing on his retirement.”
With that, he called out several names in the department, asking them to stand and be acknowledged for their years of service and contributions in keeping the community, as well as visitors, safe. Those individuals were Dumas’ father, Brown Dumas, Samuel Kunsecman, Arthur Hayes and Terry Cates. Together, they have amassed over 244 hours of service to the fire department.
Dumas’ contributions to the city as assistant city manager were also recognized and praised by Mayor Joe Meek and the soon-to-depart City Manager Ken Frink. During his tribute to Dumas, Frink highlighted their long-standing association, which predates their roles as city manager and assistant city manager. The two had known each other since the 1980s, bonding over their shared love for water skiing. Despite their earlier friendship, Frink emphasized that it never compromised their professionalism, mentioning that they occasionally held differing opinions on city matters. Nevertheless, Frink acknowledged the significant impact Dumas had on Crystal River, stating, “There is so much Jack has done behind the scenes that nobody in the city will ever know. On behalf of the entire city staff, thanks, Jack.” The two men then shared an embrace.
Mayor Meek echoed Frink’s sentiments and expressed his appreciation for Dumas’ lengthy tenure and the contributions made by him and the other acknowledged individuals. Meek stated, “The length of service is truly remarkable. The CRFD is a source of pride for Crystal River. On behalf of the city, we are extremely grateful.” Following this, the mayor mentioned a rare honor bestowed by the city, the presentation of a key to the city, remarking, “If Jack Dumas doesn’t receive the key to the city, then nobody deserves it.”
Among the over 100 attendees at the retirement dinner was JoAnne Rice, the director of the Florida Division of State Fire Marshal, who traveled from Tallahassee to be present. Rice, as a guest speaker, expressed her admiration for Dumas and the four other Crystal River firefighters, inviting them all to join her on stage as she presented each of them with a proclamation.
Dumas received additional gifts and accolades during the event, including a floral bouquet presented to his wife, Deborah, in recognition of her support throughout the years. There were also personal anecdotes shared by those whom Dumas had mentored.
When it was Dumas’ turn to speak, he kept his remarks brief, acknowledging the significance of the occasion. He expressed gratitude for the gifts and thoughts from his colleagues and praised both them and the citizens of Crystal River, stating, “We do a lot of good things for the city, and the citizens are wonderful.” He concluded with a final statement, saying, “Thank you for allowing me to make a difference.”