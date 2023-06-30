Jack Dumas retires-The torch is passed

From left, the torch is passed. On his next-to-last day as Fire Chief, Jack Dumas stands beside his father, Brown Dumas, who stands alongside Calvin Adams, who on July 1 succeeds Jack Dumas as Crystal River's fire chief.

 STEVE STEINER/CHRONICLE
Jack Dumas retires-JoAnne Rice and honorees

Director Florida Division of State Fire Marshal JoAnne Rice is about to present proclamations to (from left) Brown Dumas, Samuel Kunsecman, Jack Dumas, Arthur Hayes and Terry Cates, lauding them on their 244 hours of service to the community of Crystal River.

As befitting Jack Dumas’ character and personality, he ensured that his retirement dinner was not solely focused on him. The event took place on Thursday, June 30 at the Train Depot, where his successor as Crystal River fire chief, Calvin Adams, served as the evening’s emcee and praised Dumas for his generous spirit. Adams stated, “It’s a great honor to be here and to recognize others deserving of acknowledgement, as Jack intended, rather than solely focusing on his retirement.”

With that, he called out several names in the department, asking them to stand and be acknowledged for their years of service and contributions in keeping the community, as well as visitors, safe. Those individuals were Dumas’ father, Brown Dumas, Samuel Kunsecman, Arthur Hayes and Terry Cates. Together, they have amassed over 244 hours of service to the fire department.

Jack Dumas retires-Calvin Adams

Assistant Fire Chief Calvin Adams (who succeeds Jack Dumas as fire chief) serves as emcee at the retirement dinner for his predecessor.
Jack Dumas retires-fellow firefighters

Members of the Crystal River Fire Department line the head of the room in a tribute to their retiring fire chief, Jack Dumas. Their tribute included gifts of sentimental value, as well as several gag gifts, the latter based primarily on inside jokes.
Jack Dumas retires-food line

Michelle Russell-Maynard (far right), stands ready to ladle out mac ‘n’ cheese as well as potato salad in the food for attendees at the retirement dinner for Crystal River Fire Chief Jack Dumas.
Jack Dumas retires-Jack Dumas at the podium

After everyone else has spoken words of thanks and admiration, Jack Dumas expresses his gratitude and appreciation to the more than 100 people – fellow firefighters, city officials, plus family and friends – for attending his retirement dinner.

