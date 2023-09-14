Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a distress call on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 8:41 am, reporting a structure fire on East Leaf Court in Inverness. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family stilt residence fully engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire prompted an extensive response from multiple fire departments.
The emergency response included firefighters from Hernando, Homosassa, Floral City, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, and Citrus Springs. A rescue unit, a safety officer, and the Rehab Unit from Citrus Springs also rushed to the scene.
The initial alarm was raised by several 911 calls, which reported that a neighboring two-story residence was fully engulfed in flames. At the time, it was unclear whether anyone was inside the structure. There were reports of numerous animals within the home, further complicating the situation.
Upon their arrival, the incident command was established, and firefighters conducted a thorough 360-degree assessment of the scene. During this assessment, it became evident that the second floor of the residence had mostly collapsed, and live power lines posed an additional hazard. As a precautionary measure, the power company was contacted to secure the power supply.
Neighbors informed the incident command that they had spoken with the homeowner, who confirmed that the residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire. With this information, the responders shifted to a defensive attack strategy, working diligently to extinguish the blaze and protect nearby structures from potential exposure to the flames. Once the fire was brought under control, extensive overhaul and mop-up operations were undertaken to ensure complete safety.
Investigation into the incident revealed that the homeowner had left the residence at approximately 7:30 a.m. Before leaving, the homeowner had left fans and lighting on for the animals residing on the bottom floor. Only one animal, a pig, was safely located. Neighbors reported that there were other animals in the home, but the fire department could not confirm that as of press time.
Despite the valiant efforts of the firefighters, the fire proved relentless, and the residence was ultimately declared a total loss. In light of this, the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause and origin of the devastating fire. The last unit cleared the scene at 12:33 p.m.