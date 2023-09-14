Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a distress call on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 8:41 am, reporting a structure fire on East Leaf Court in Inverness. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family stilt residence fully engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire prompted an extensive response from multiple fire departments.

The emergency response included firefighters from Hernando, Homosassa, Floral City, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, and Citrus Springs. A rescue unit, a safety officer, and the Rehab Unit from Citrus Springs also rushed to the scene.

