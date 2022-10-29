A whole new world opened up for John King III after the Hernando 10-year-old earned his certificate to start diving the unknowns of earth’s underwater wonders.
“There’s like 95 percent of the ocean that hasn’t been explored,” he said, “and I want to discover new things.”
John became a certified Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Junior Open Water Scuba Diver in August after studying and diving for the license over the summer.
“It was amazing,” John’s mother, Natalee King, said of her son’s accomplishment. “I almost couldn’t believe it that he could pass and do it himself.”
John’s family enrolled him in the entry-level PADI course, facilitated by the American Pro Diving Center in Crystal River, for his 10th birthday on June 19.
“I was surprised,” he said, “and I was happy.”
John was a little concerned he’d have to learn the course’s 250-plus-page textbook, but his relatives were confident in the Central Ridge Elementary fifth-grader and student of the school’s REACH program for scholastically-gifted pupils.
“He had to go over these decompression tables, and that is not easy,” Theresa Feske, John’s grandmother, said. “You know for a 10-year-old, pretty darn good — very impressive.”
John is also a Gold Star son. His father, Senior Airman John Edward King II, was killed Feb. 17, 2013, at 21 years old while serving with the U.S. Air Force at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, when John was an infant.
Having a PADI Open Water Diver certification qualifies someone to, among other privileges, dive without instructor supervision, refill air tanks, and continue training in advanced PADI courses, along with plotting and orchestrating doable dives alongside a buddy.
Scuba students must be at least 10 years old to take the introductory PADI course, but local regulations may require a higher minimum age. Earning a PADI junior diver certification, like John did, also comes with a few diving restrictions.
Divers between 10 and 11 years old must dive with either a parent/guardian or PADI professional to a maximum depth of 12 meters, or 40 feet. Divers between 12 and 14 years old must dive with an adult-certified diver.
To learn more about how to become a certified scuba diver, visit padi.com.
Feske, who obtained her own PADI junior diver certification when she was a few years older than her grandson, helped John with his studies but could not assist him with either the written or diving portions of his coursework.
“They have to do all that on their own,” she said.
Feske said getting John interested in scuba diving will help him stay healthy, and also teach him how to appreciate marine life while leaving undersea habitats undisturbed.
“Keeping everything as pristine as possible,” she said.
After studying, along with proving he could tread water and swim, John demonstrated his knowledge to his PADI instructor Aug. 17 during a confined dive at the American Pro Diving Center pool.
“It’s basically where you practice everything with your scuba gear,” John said, “like there was one where you fill up your mask with water, and you learn how to empty out all the water.”
John then took his open-water dive test at the Rainbow River in Dunnellon, which, he said, was his favorite part of the PADI course.
John’s most nerve-wracking times were getting acclimated to water temperatures, and performing the life-saving CESA technique.
Short for “Controlled Emergency Swimming Ascent,” CESA is a technique divers use to resurface when they run out of air without a dive buddy nearby.
Divers can’t ascend as fast as they want to, or else they can suffer from life-threatening decompression sickness from the air in their lungs expanding too fast.
“It’s a practice that we do whenever we’re out of air,” John said about the CESA. “We had to hold our breath but not hold our breath; we had to slowly blow or exhale while going up.”
With that said, John’s big piece of advice for those taking the scuba course is "to stay calm.”
In the end, John said, getting a PADI certification is worth it to get an up-close opportunity with some of the world’s most fascinating creatures.
“You get to see all the fish in person,” he said, adding he’d like to cross paths with an octopus while diving.
John has yet to scuba dive since he got certified to do so but his family has a spring break trip planned next year for the Bahamas.
“So then he’ll be able to do a real reef dive,” Feske said, “then he’s really gonna be hooked.”