Hernando 10-year-old John King III puts on swimming fins to take his August 2022 open-water diving exam at the Rainbow River in Dunnellon before becoming certified as a Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Junior Open Water Scuba Diver.

A whole new world opened up for John King III after the Hernando 10-year-old earned his certificate to start diving the unknowns of earth’s underwater wonders.

“There’s like 95 percent of the ocean that hasn’t been explored,” he said, “and I want to discover new things.”

