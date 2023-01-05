"Fins & Flights" event to take place Friday in Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY — After a hiatus of two years, the Cedar Key Dolphin Project is ready to welcome supporters and colleagues to a special evening of entertainment, information, libations and tastes at “Fins & Flights,” an evening celebration on Friday, Jan. 6, at Cedar Key’s 83 West & 29 North restaurants on Dock Street.
Featured at the event will be beer and wine tastings presented by Copp Brewery & Winery, paired with small plate selections by Chef Jordan Keeton. Each ticket will include 10 tastings both of beverages and foods, plus 10 raffle chances for locally sponsored interactive experiences, which range from water adventures to exciting land excursions and more. Items of locally produced art and other selections also will be available. Information on CKDP’s ongoing research will be presented.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Gainesville’s Weeds of Eden Band, a group of musicians who play throughout Florida. They formed together in 1994 to play original bio-regional music, folk and rock, Celtic tunes and pirate songs.
“Our original songs are about Florida’s paradise, or ironic observations about our fellow travelers in these weird and wonderful times,” they’ve said.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Cedar Key Dolphin Project, a nonprofit organization, and its summer field season research. CKDP was founded to conserve the bottlenose dolphins of Cedar Key and the surrounding Nature Coast through research, collaboration and education.