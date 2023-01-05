"Fins & Flights" event to take place Friday in Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY — After a hiatus of two years, the Cedar Key Dolphin Project is ready to welcome supporters and colleagues to a special evening of entertainment, information, libations and tastes at “Fins & Flights,” an evening celebration on Friday, Jan. 6, at Cedar Key’s 83 West & 29 North restaurants on Dock Street.

The event, hosted by the restaurants in partnership with Copp Brewery & Winery of Crystal River, will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are now available in person at 83 West or online at http://www.83westcedar key.com/ckdp-fins-flights.

