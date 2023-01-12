County commissioners set a public hearing for Feb. 7 to discuss a street vacation on a portion of a local resident’s property.
Normally, this would not be a thing. But because the resident is Diana Finegan, who happens to be a county commissioner, it receives more attention — including being put on a formal agenda for discussion.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Simply put, a "street vacation" occurs when a government entity — the county, in this case — transfers the right-of-way of a public street to a private property owner.
Finegan and her husband, Stephen, own property at South Blue Water Point in Homosassa. It’s at the dead end of a street without a cul-de-sac.
They are requesting part of their property be vacated to prevent vehicles from constantly turning around in front of it, according to a memo from attorney Clark Stillwell, who is representing Finegan.
The Finegans own abutting parcels so there would be no negative impacts. County staff is recommending approval.
Only one resident Tuesday expressed skepticism about Finegan’s request, implying she is using her position as a commissioner to work a deal to her advantage.
Not so, according to county attorney Denise Dymond Lyn, who said street vacations are common and can be requested by any citizen. Even so, Finegan said she will recuse herself from voting on the matter.
Finegan preferred not to comment extensively on the matter until the public hearing. But she briefly made this comment to her constituents:
“I recuse myself from an item that has nothing to do with my role as a county commissioner,” she said. “(It was) long in the works before I was elected and should have been done before but (it) just took longer.”
Commissioner Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said she can identify with her colleague because something similar happened to her in April when the board voted 4-0 (with Schlabach recusing herself) to purchase a one-acre parcel along County Road 491 that she owned.
The parcel was in the path of a road-widening project and the county needed it.
“If staff recommends it and the neighbors are fine with it, then what’s the problem?” Schlabach asked. “If she wasn’t a commissioner, nobody would be talking about this.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.