County commissioners set a public hearing for Feb. 7 to discuss a street vacation on a portion of a local resident’s property.

Normally, this would not be a thing. But because the resident is Diana Finegan, who happens to be a county commissioner, it receives more attention — including being put on a formal agenda for discussion.

Diana Finegan

Finegan

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Ruthie Schlabach

Schlabach

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.