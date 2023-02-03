The Citrus County Commission Tuesday will revisit Commissioner Diana Finegan’s request to vacate a portion of the road by her Homosassa property.
A ‘street vacation’ occurs when a government entity - the county, in this case - transfers the right-of-way of a public street to a private property owner.
It’s a common occurrence but because she’s a commissioner, she is gaining more attention.
“I wasn’t a commissioner when we exercised our citizen’s right to petition the county for this,” she said. “It just happened to take a long time.”
County and state environmental health staff recommend approval.
Diana and her husband Stephen own property at South Blue Water Point in Homosassa. It’s at the dead end of a street without a cul-de-sac.
They are requesting a part of the road be vacated to prevent vehicles from constantly turning around in front of their property, according to a memo from attorney Clark Stillwell, who is representing Finegan.
The problem, she said, is that the road in front of her home is a three-point turn and drivers don’t have enough room to do a U-turn so they maneuver their vehicles to turn around. They end up driving over her private property and sometimes even hitting the landscaping wall.
If she gets her vacation, the Finegans’ property would no longer be split and they may install a gate.
“We have heard from three neighbors closest to our property and they're fine with it,” Finegan told the Chronicle on Friday.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.