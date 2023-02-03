The Citrus County Commission Tuesday will revisit Commissioner Diana Finegan’s request to vacate a portion of the road by her Homosassa property.

A ‘street vacation’ occurs when a government entity - the county, in this case - transfers the right-of-way of a public street to a private property owner.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.