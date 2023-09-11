For almost three years, the county has talked about the need for a pedestrian and bicyclist path on Halls River Road in Homosassa, starting at U.S. 19 and extending about three miles to Riverhaven Village just beyond the bridge.
But money has always been the issue.
County commissioners Tuesday will discuss a funding option that could speed things up and get that multi-use path built. Right now, people must walk in the grassy right-of-way and contend with vehicles along that narrow road.
Citrus County had already committed $1 million to the project and asked the state to allocate $7.3 million. That would have taken care of the $8.3 million price tag.
But state legislators only approved $2.3 million this past session, which — counting the $1 million county share — leaves path proponents some $5 million short.
How funding option works
Even though Halls River Road is a county road, the allocated $2.3 million in state funds were routed to the Florida Department of Transportation FDOT).
Under a plan to be discussed Tuesday, the county would remove itself from the process and ask the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to manage the project. The $8.3 million would be used to fund such steps as a preliminary design and environmental (PD&E) study, engineering and permitting, a wetlands impact study and construction.
The county will still commit $1 million to the project.
“This needs to get started,” said County Commissioner Diana Finegan, who represents Homosassa. “The main reason is for public safety. We need to get people off that road.”
Price tag keeps rising
When completed, the path would connect multiple residential communities to restaurants, shopping plazas, and businesses along the route.
In April 2021, folks who live along Halls River Road started a petition and approached county commissioners to explore a multi-use path. Commissioners saw no problem with that and asked staff again to come back with potential funding sources.
At that time, the estimated price tag for a 10- to 12-foot wide path was $3 million.
The proposed path would connect to the Halls River Bridge, which already has 5-foot sidewalks on each side.
The County Commission meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.