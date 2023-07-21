If there’s any one restaurant Citrus Countians want to see built here it’s a Chick-fil-A.
That's based on emails to the Chronicle and general chatter in the community.
But the chain is picky where it builds and opens only a limited number of restaurants each year, according to its website.
Commissioner Diana Finegan also wants to see a Chick-fil-A here and met with John Mitten, franchise owner at the Brooksville location, to find out how to make it happen.
Finegan said Mitten asked her questions about Citrus County and her role as a commissioner. “As I told him about our wonderful county, I asked him if he could help me get what the people wanted … a Chick-fil-A,” she said.
Mitten provided Finegan with these tips to nudge the chain to consider Citrus County:
• Folks need to download the Chick-fil-A app.
• Then go to a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the region because the app will record customers’ Citrus County zip codes.
• Someone in the county needs to start a Facebook page for a Citrus County Chick-fil-A because folks who have rallied for a chain in others areas of the country have been successful doing so.
While Finegan said she would love to see a Chick-fil-A in her Homosassa district, she realizes the hot spot for commercial growth right now is Lecanto.
Citrus County is experiencing rapid growth right now, fueled by the expansion of the Suncoast Parkway. That is appealing to chains.
“I told (Mitten) Citrus County that I wanted to be a voice for the people, so why not be the commissioner who helps them get their first Chick-fil-A," she said.
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has close to 3,000 restaurants in the country.
“While we receive hundreds of suggestions from customers on where they would like to see a new Chick-fil-A restaurant, the real estate team (is) responsible for selecting all new locations based on corporate goals for expansion in specifically targeted markets and other relevant business factors," according to the chain's website.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
