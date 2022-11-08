Republican Diana Finegan trounced her opponent in the race for the District 2 county commission seat.
With all precincts reporting, Finegan took 78% (56,742) of the vote, while no-party candidate Paul Grogan managed just 22% (15,969).
Finegan, along with fellow Republican Rebecca Bays — winner of the August primary District 4 seat — will be sworn in later this month.
“I am truly honored that Citrus County citizens have chosen me to represent them on the county commission,” Finegan told the Chronicle. “The people have spoken and I will continue to listen and be a voice and representative for them. I understand the responsibility ahead and I thank those who voted for me and placed their faith in my ability to do a good job for Citrus County.”
Finegan said her 25 years with the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) taught her team-building and management skills.
As the nonprofit’s CEO, Finegan said she partnered with other agencies and businesses and learned the give-and-take process crucial to reaching a common goal.
Finegan recently told the Chronicle she is ready to work with her colleagues on pressing issues facing Citrus County, including: the lack of affordable housing, preparing the infrastructure due to expected growth, attracting more and better-paying jobs and working with the new county administrator — newly hired Steve Howard — and filling vacancies in senior leadership positions.
Grogan campaigned little and attended few public gatherings, causing some to question his seriousness. His critics labeled him a ghost candidate, which prompted one Homosassa resident to file a complaint with the Florida Elections Committee (FEC).
He told the Chronicle recently he would work to improve communications between government and the citizens.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
