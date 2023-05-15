Inverness attorney Bill Grant last week issued cease and desist letters to over a dozen individuals for “false and defamatory” statements made toward County Commissioner Diana Finegan.

He asked them to write a retraction or face the possibility of court action. As of Monday, some retractions have reached his office, Grant said.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.