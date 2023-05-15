Inverness attorney Bill Grant last week issued cease and desist letters to over a dozen individuals for “false and defamatory” statements made toward County Commissioner Diana Finegan.
He asked them to write a retraction or face the possibility of court action. As of Monday, some retractions have reached his office, Grant said.
The next step is up to Finegan, who hired Grant to send the letters. She’s not ruling out taking it to the next step if all retractions are not made.
“I’m waiting and watching,” she told the Chronicle. “I do believe they should have every opportunity to set the record straight. I think they may have blindly followed a suggestion that was based on lies.”
Grant, in his letter, said the intimidation and threats toward his client “shall not prevail.”
“I directed my attorney to advocate for the truth,” Finegan said. “He followed my instructions and the truth will always prevail.”
The individuals cited are calling on Finegan to resign, mostly because they suspect she used her political standing to gain concessions revolving around a road vacation at her home.
Such a vacation is a type of easement in which a government (in this case Citrus County) transfers the right of way of a public street to a private property owner. Such actions are common and Finegan requested it before she was a commissioner.
Finegan’s property is at South Blue Water Point in Homosassa. It’s at the dead end of a street without a cul-de-sac.
They are requesting a part of the road be vacated to prevent vehicles from constantly turning around in front of their property, according to a memo from attorney Clark Stillwell, who is representing Finegan.
The problem, she said, is that the road in front of her home is a three-point turn and drivers don’t have enough room to do a U-turn so they maneuver their vehicles to turn around. They end up driving over her private property and sometimes even hitting the landscaping wall.
But her opponents allege in Grant's order that Finegan violated her oath of office, the Constitution of the United States and the State of Florida and that she “flagrantly and willfully violated” her office and is practicing “discrimination, segregation and intimidation.”
According to Grant's letter, one of the statements made by a resident read “You have far overreached your authority in many areas of public life, thus endangering the rights and liberties reserved to we the people” and require that you “immediately cease and desist from your illegal policy-making activities.”
Finegan said this is not an attempt to stifle the open expression of ideas.
“I will always engage in political free speech,” she said. “Lies and false statements are not political free speech.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.