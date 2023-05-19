County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss colleague Diana Finegan’s road vacation request.
County staff and state officials are recommending approval.
Commissioners tabled this issue at its Feb. 7 meeting to allow Finegan time to address neighbor concerns.
The issue has caused a handful of opponents to claim Finegan is getting a sweetheart deal due to her status as commissioner. The allegations got so loud that Finegan recently hired Inverness attorney Bill Grant to send cease-and-desist letters to 15 individuals and seek retractions.
Requests for road vacations are common. Residents ask for them frequently. But because Finegan is a county commissioner, her case is getting more scrutiny. She has recused herself from voting on the matter and will do so again Tuesday.
A vacation is a type of easement in which a government (in this case Citrus County) transfers the right of way of a public street to a private property owner. Finegan requested it before she was a commissioner.
Finegan’s property is at South Blue Water Point in Homosassa. It’s at the dead end of a street without a cul-de-sac.
She and her husband are requesting a part of the road be vacated to prevent vehicles from constantly turning around in front of their property.
The problem, she said, is that the road in front of her home is a three-point turn and drivers don’t have enough room to do a U-turn so they maneuver their vehicles to turn around. They end up driving over her private property and sometimes even hitting the landscaping wall.
The issue will be discussed during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, which begins at 1 p.m. at 110 North Apopka Ave. in Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
