For the past few years, one of the biggest concerns of local business owners is finding enough qualified people.
Today, two years removed from the height of the COVID pandemic, nothing has changed. Finding qualified employees remains the number one priority of the business community in Citrus County.
So says a chamber of commerce survey that went out to its approximately 900 members (representing thousands of employees) asking them to rank the issues most important to them.
“Surveying our members helps us formulate our legislative priorities,” said Josh Wooten, CEO and president of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
And the workforce shortage affects everyone from front-line workers at a local restaurant to physicians.
Murphy said the committee has already met with State Rep. Ralph Massullo and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia to convey chamber initiatives and concerns.
The state’s property insurance crisis came in as the second most pressing priority.
Florida lawmakers last week held a special session and passed a 105-page bill aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled property-insurance system.
“It’s a pocketbook issue that’s relevant to all of us,” said Murphy, adding that if it’s affecting homeowners’ ability to spend money, it affects business.
“The byproduct of the special session will have absolute positive implications for the state of Florida,” he said. “It will take time for us to see the net benefit but there is real help coming.”
The third top concern of local businesses is improving infrastructure to meet the needs of future growth.
Murphy said that’s not just resurfacing roads. It is about creating new roads, expanding or widening existing ones. It also means advancing the septic-to-sewer initiative.
The next four top issues are: growth management, workforce housing, water quality and business regulations.
Murphy said a majority of chamber members responded to the survey.
It’s important, he added, to have a clear and unified voice when taking legislative concerns to Citrus County’s legislative delegation. The survey is one avenue.
“We (also) meet with Inverness, Crystal River and the county to seek common ground and have one voice for our community,” he said.
The Citrus County Chamber is planning its annual Legislative Days on March 22-23. Chamber officials annually meet with legislators and governmental officials to help promote its legislative priorities or other business matters.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.