Students, their parents, administrators, and board members of the Academy of Environmental Science filled the Crystal River City Council chambers Monday asking for financial help as a Feb. 1 deadline looms.
School representatives told council members the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needs enough money in hand for repairs to satisfy its engineers by Feb. 1, a deadline set by the Florida Board of Education. If the school raises enough money, its can begin work this summer when its 110 or so students are on summer break.
The charter school offers its students interested in environmental sciences a hands-on learning experience. Many of its students have gone on to careers in the sciences or become active in environmental issues. The school gets its funding from the state.
“We’re facing a time clock,” AES board member Tom Gotterup told the council. “We’ve been given the ultimatum … . My greatest fear is if those (school) doors close, they won’t open again. We need your help folks.”
“We’re not asking you to give us the money,” he said, adding that the school instead was asking for a loan the school would repay.
Gotterup told the council that he has raised or gotten assurances thus far for about $140,000.
The first phase of repairs began last summer, but during the work engineers discovered severe damage to the elevator shaft, Gotterup said. The elevator allows for the school to be ADA complaint.
The elevator repairs are being concluded, but the cost was an unexpected $275,000 for AES, draining its reserve budget.
School Principal Ernest Hopper told the council the school needed about $350,000 to meet the Feb. 1 deadline and for the work to be completed by the summer of 2023.
Near future repairs will be a total of about $750,000, Gotterup said. That’s about the amount the school has paid in upkeep since 2015.
In 2012, the city loaned the school money to build a boardwalk, which the lease required. The school repaid the city the money over four years.
Most council members said they wanted to help but wanted more information about exactly how much money the school needed, for what, and how much other local governments were contributing.
“I’m not prepared to make any dollar commitment tonight,” Councilman Ken Brown said.
If the council was to loan the school money, Brown said, it should be matching funds.
AES functions out of a city-owned building complex at 12695 W. Fort Island Trail in Crystal River. The AES site was purchased through a partnership with the state of Florida, AES, the Citrus County School Board, and the city of Crystal River, City Manager Ken Fink said.
The city leases the building free of charge to the AES, who is responsible for all maintenance, upkeep and repairs, he said. By contract with AES, the city has no financial obligations regarding their site.
He told the Chronicle that if the school abandons the site, it would again revert back to the state.
Gotterup said that’s part of the problems because it doesn’t allow the school any collateral in seeking loans. He also said that state law does not allow the county school board to donate or loan the money.
He said he will also ask the Inverness council and County Commission for money.
Mayor Joe Meek said, “We want to help, but we can’t be guessing numbers.”
Meek warned that the city had only about 3,300 residents and available tax money was limited and that a donation, or loan, was not budgeted.
Only Councilman Robert Holmes said he was ready to write a city check for as much as $200,000 to the school and asked that the city attorney start the paperwork.
Holmes failed to get support for that so council members asked that school representatives return next council meeting with more information.