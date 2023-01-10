AES 2

The Academy of Environmental Science is located on West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Students, their parents, administrators, and board members of the Academy of Environmental Science filled the Crystal River City Council chambers Monday asking for financial help as a Feb. 1 deadline looms.

School representatives told council members the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needs enough money in hand for repairs to satisfy its engineers by Feb. 1, a deadline set by the Florida Board of Education. If the school raises enough money, its can begin work this summer when its 110 or so students are on summer break.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.