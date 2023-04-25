After more than three years of talk and setbacks, it looks like a new county animal shelter will become a reality.
During a morning workshop, commissioners were presented with two design options: build a no-frills shelter for $6 million or a larger one with more bells and whistles for $9 million.
They all favored the latter, which just happened to be the maximum they have said they wanted to spend.
Because commissioners can’t vote at a workshop, they were expected to formalize the action at their regular business meeting later Tuesday.
The county would then go out for bid on the project.
The building of a new shelter is a dream fulfilled for County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach, who has been pushing for it since she was elected in 2020. She has repeatedly said conditions at the current facility are cramped and unsafe.
She thanked MLM-Martin Architects and Tocoi Engineering for coming back with a design that met budget.
“I can’t wait to break ground,” she said.
Community Services Director Eric Head started the workshop with a video of the current shelter which showed the dilapidated condition and the cramped conditions of staff.
Schlabach said she was close to tears.
“The worst of the worst prisoners have better living arrangements than our staff's office space,” she said. “We should be ashamed as a county that we have allowed this - that we have ignored our staff and ignored our shelter.”
Commissioner Holly Davis had this message for the shelter staff: “Thank you for persevering in the current facility. “We’re going to get this done.”
The $9 million building will increase to $12.5 million when associated costs are added.
Citrus County has $2.46 million in the budget to spend on the shelter. That includes private donations. It doesn't include the $500,000 State Rep. Ralph Massullo and his wife Patricia have offered to contribute.
Formal fundraisers have not yet begun.
With the $9 million option, the shelter capacity increases from 41 cats and 68 dogs to 74 cats and 110 dogs.
- Square footage increases from the current 14,000 square feet to 24,450.
- Cat holding cages decrease from 41 to 20. But there would be 30 condos and 24 ‘catios, which are secure open-air enclosures allowing cats to experience outdoor sights, sounds, and smells.
Schlabach announced Tuesday an anonymous donor has pledged $400,000 for the catio.
- Dog runs increase from 68 to 100 and canine holding cages drop from 12 to 10.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.