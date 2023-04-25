After more than three years of talk and setbacks, it looks like a new county animal shelter will become a reality.

During a morning workshop, commissioners were presented with two design options: build a no-frills shelter for $6 million or a larger one with more bells and whistles for $9 million.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

