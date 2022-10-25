None of the four motorists involved in a Citrus County rollover crash with three vehicles were hospitalized by first responders.
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 5:25 p.m. collision Oct. 20 occurred at the intersection of State Road 200 and East Withlacoochee Trail, also called County Road 39.
Beforehand, according to FHP, a 43-year-old Ocala man was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado east on C.R. 39, approaching the S.R. 200 junction, with a 37-year-old Atlanta, Georgia, man traveling as a passenger.
At the same time, a 21-year-old Hernando man was driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck south on S.R. 200, nearing the intersection with C.R. 39, where there was also active roadway construction.
After passing the posted stop sign and construction flagger, according to FHP, the Silverado travelled into the intersection and in front of the F-150, which collided head on with the driver side of the oncoming truck, causing the Silverado to roll over on its passenger side.
As the Silverado overturned, a toolbox and other items fell from its truck bed and struck the front of a white Chevrolet Cavalier stopped in the northbound left-hand-turn lane of S.R. 200 for C.R. 39. Its driver, a 59-year-old Dunnellon man, was uninjured.
According to FHP, the occupants of the Silverado and F-150 suffered possible injuries but were not transported by first responders to a hospital. FHP troopers cited the Silverado’s driver for violating right of way from a stop sign, and for driving without a license.
