If you like scaring people for Halloween and you want to win $500, this is your chance. Join FFRA in Homosassa behind Howard's Flea Market Oct. 27 and 28 for their fourth annual Haunted Halloween Drive Thru and have some real fun for a good cause.
It’s free to enter for individuals or groups. This event is hosted by Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities (FFRA), a Citrus County nonprofit, and the funds raised will be used to serve the needs of people with developmental disabilities in their program.
Help FFRA by volunteering to make a great couple of evenings for the community by setting up a Scare Stop and competing against others doing the same, all while raising money.
FFRA will be funneling hundreds of car loads of happy and excited people past your scare stop, as well as other scare stops along the route. All individual cars will vote on their favorite scare stop.
There will be three winners. First place will receive $500, second gets $300 and third gets $200. Use these proceeds to support your own group or cause. Enjoy your time along the haunted trail and remember, safety comes first.
Don’t think you have to spend a bunch of money to have an effective display. Many of the best scare stops are accomplished by using things you already have around your house or business. Be creative. The best scare stops use the element of surprise. Remember … each carload is going to be voting on the best scare stop for prize money.
Any organization, club, school group, business group, individual family or family grouping interested in hosting a scare stop, contact Robert DeSimone at 352-501-9107 or iam4mentoring@aol.com with any questions, to discuss registration and receive Scare Stop Tips.