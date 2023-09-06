FFRA's Haunted Halloween Drive Thru

Waiting for dark before 2022 FFRA's Haunted Halloween Drive Thru.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

If you like scaring people for Halloween and you want to win $500, this is your chance. Join FFRA in Homosassa behind Howard's Flea Market Oct. 27 and 28 for their fourth annual Haunted Halloween Drive Thru and have some real fun for a good cause.

It’s free to enter for individuals or groups. This event is hosted by Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities (FFRA), a Citrus County nonprofit, and the funds raised will be used to serve the needs of people with developmental disabilities in their program.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle