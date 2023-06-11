Art knows no limits, neither physical nor mental.
It transcends disabilities.
In 2018, FFRA, which stands for Family & Friends Reaching for Abilities, wanted to provide its intellectually/developmentally disabled members with an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents.
They invited “emerging” and “practicing” artists to a series of workshops, led by experienced artists from the community.
And then they held a gala at the Art Center of Citrus County with more than 200 visitors and guests viewing over 70 pieces of artwork from 30 FFRA artists — many of the pieces were sold.
As FFRA board member Robert DeSimone explained, they wanted a way to make the artists more visible in our community, with the hope that people will start understanding that these are people with real lives.
FFRA is a nonprofit group dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with developmental disabilities and also the lives of those who love and care for them.
This year’s Abilities Art Gala, a judged and juried exhibit, is from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Art Center of Citrus County, 2664 N Annapolis Ave, Hernando.
Admission is free; donations are appreciated.
Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. Program begins at 7 p.m.
Attire is “dressy.”
This year’s theme is “Beyond the Brush,” art techniques using tools other than paint brushes.
So far in their six-week workshop series, the artists have used sponges, foam, leaves and ferns and pallet knives.
On a recent Sunday afternoon at St. Benedict Catholic Church, that week’s workshop was led by experienced artist Gerri Pennington.
The tool of the day was a spoon used to plop a mixture of white glue, white paint, water and baking soda onto canvases the artists had painted black.
Next, the artists sprinkled a texture mix onto the white plops with their fingers.
“I like to paint,” said Tim Wilson. He added that he hopes to sell some of his artwork at the gala and that the gala is fun.
Dean McAllister, a natural-born artist, draws in a style called outsider art, a phrase coined in the 1970s to classify art created outside of traditional cultural boundaries, although McAllister just calls it his art.
McAllister will also be showcasing his abilities at the gala.
“This year we have about 25 artists and will have close to 125 art pieces in the gallery,” DeSimone said.
A 93-year-old volunteer cut all the wood to make frames this year, and FFRA members sanded and painted them, DeSimone said.
The artwork, even the pieces that are sold at the gala, will remain on display at the Art Center gallery through July.
Also this year, FFRA is partnering with Nature Coast Community Band and Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto to present a “creative and moving traveling” art exhibit to be displayed in the church’s narthex in conjunction with the band’s “An American Road Trip” concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
The concert is free. The church is at 4221 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto.
“The gala, along with our traveling exhibit, features bold, dramatic and whimsical art created by our ‘emerging’ and ‘practicing’ artists,” DeSimone said. “The show is designed to encourage the discovery and development of often-times hidden talent and raise awareness for persons with IDD.”
All proceeds from the art sales solely benefit the artists.
For more information, call Robert DeSimone at 352-501-9107. Visit the website at www.ffracitrus.org.