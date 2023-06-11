FFRA 1

Patti McKinnell and Dean McAllister, members of FFRA —  Family & Friends Reaching for Abilities — at an art workshop Sunday, June 4, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, making art that they will display at this year's FFRA Abilities Art Gala June 30.

Art knows no limits, neither physical nor mental.

It transcends disabilities.

Emily Baker works on her texture artwork, using blobs of a paint and glue mixture and sprinkled with bits of "grit" as part of a "Beyond the Brush" workshop for FFRA members.
FFRA member Tim Wilson concentrates on his artwork. "I like to paint," he said.

