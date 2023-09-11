TALLAHASSEE — Pointing to a “medical consensus” about Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, attorneys for inmate Michael Duane Zack on Sunday urged the Florida Supreme Court to block his scheduled Oct. 3 execution in the 1996 murder of a woman in Escambia County.

In a brief and an accompanying motion for a stay of execution, attorneys for Zack argued that putting him to death would violate a constitutional ban on executing people with intellectual disabilities.

