Fentanyl

Seventy-one Citrus Countians died of a substance overdose in 2022 and three-quarters of them involved the use of fentanyl, according to the county health department.

"It doesn't mean fentanyl was the cause of the death but it was in the substance that they took," said Amy Douglas, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.