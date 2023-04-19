Seventy-one Citrus Countians died of a substance overdose in 2022 and three-quarters of them involved the use of fentanyl, according to the county health department.
"It doesn't mean fentanyl was the cause of the death but it was in the substance that they took," said Amy Douglas, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County
Those are scary numbers and county commissioners Tuesday will issue a “Fentanyl Awareness Day” proclamation, encouraging all residents to become aware of the dangers of Fentanyl and learn the signs of opioid overdose.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than morphine, cost Floridians $6.4 billion from 2016 to 2018. A lethal dose consists of two milligrams, equal in size to three grains of salt.
And now, the deadly substance is being added to illicit drugs and counterfeit prescription drugs without the user’s knowledge.
The county is responding to an increase in fentanyl overdoses by partnering with the local department of health to create a task force and develop a work plan to address drug use and addiction.
“Community partners and community members can work together to ensure that Narcan, a life-saving medication that can prevent overdose deaths, is available to all,” County Administrator Steve Howard wrote.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that more than 107,000 people died from overdoses in the 12 months that ended Nov. 30, 2022. Before 2020, the number of overdose deaths had never topped 100,000.
Most of the deaths were linked to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. Like xylazine, they are often added to other drugs — and users don't always know they are getting them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers these signs to look for in opioid overdoses:
• Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”
• Falling asleep or losing consciousness
• Slow, weak, or no breathing
• Choking or gurgling sounds
• Cold and/or clammy skin
• Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)
The commission meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 North Apopka Ave. in Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.