Ozello recovery efforts

Krickett Sasser and daughter Ko load a dumpster with debris Wednesday, Sept. 6. The debris is from their Ozello home that was flooded during Hurricane Idalia.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened a disaster recovery center in Citrus County.

The center will be located at the West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive in Homosassa.

