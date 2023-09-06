230907-CC-nursing-home-kids

The U.S. Department of Justice is asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject Florida's request for a stay in a legal battle about children with complex medical conditions.

TALLAHASSEE — Warning of a "substantial detrimental impact on the children at the heart of this case," the U.S. Department of Justice urged an appeals court to reject Florida’s attempt to halt an injunction requiring changes aimed at keeping children with complex medical conditions out of nursing homes.

The Justice Department, in a 33-page brief filed Thursday, said the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should turn down Florida’s request for a stay of an injunction issued in July by U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks. The injunction, in part, requires the state to provide more private-duty nursing to help children live with their families or in their communities, rather than in nursing facilities.

