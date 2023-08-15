Supreme court

The U.S. Supreme Court could decide the constitutionality of a Florida law that placed restrictions on large social-media companies.

 File photo

TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that parts of the law violate the First Amendment, the Biden administration Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a challenge to a 2021 Florida law that placed restrictions on major social-media companies.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar and other Department of Justice attorneys filed a 25-page brief that said the Supreme Court should hear arguments about the Florida law and a similar Texas law. The brief also said justices should uphold an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that blocked parts of the Florida law.

