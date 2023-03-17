Adult day training

In this Dec. 3, 2021 photo: Key Training Center staff member Becca Robertson speaks with Key Center clients Michael Taylor, left, and Steven Wise while working at the Key’s Adult Day Training program. For decades, the Key Center has catered to adults with developmental disabilities by providing them a wide variety of services and programs like the adult day training program above. As of March 17, 2023, under federal law, organizations such as the Key Training Center can no longer have its clients do any vocational sub-minimum wage work.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

For the past 36 years, as part of the Key Training Center’s adult day training program, clients could work in the workshop.

The center had a long-standing contract with ClosetMaid, and clients worked at various tasks, from assembling brackets to packaging them.

