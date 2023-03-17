For the past 36 years, as part of the Key Training Center’s adult day training program, clients could work in the workshop.
The center had a long-standing contract with ClosetMaid, and clients worked at various tasks, from assembling brackets to packaging them.
They sat at tables together, chatting with each other or a Key Center workshop instructor as they worked.
They were paid at a piece-work rate and received a paycheck each month.
For some, their paycheck might be $10. The highest amount was around $400.
But the amount didn’t matter.
It was always about the feeling of accomplishment, the reward for their work.
“For some of them, they’d have someone take them to the bank so they could cash their check and then go to the store to buy something for themselves or someone else,” said Barbara Branch, Key Training Center adult day training director. “It was important to them, and this has been devastating for them.”
"We’ve known about this for about a year, and have had this in the plans for a while, but it’s still hard,” said Melissa Walker, Key Training Center executive director. “So, now we’re making changes to our adult day services.”
In 2014, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) implemented the CMS Final Rule that requires all states to increase opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to “access employment in competitive integrated settings,” meaning a Key Center client could not work in the workshop for less than minimum wage.
“It became clear to us that, to be able to receive the Home Community Based Services Medicaid waiver, which is almost 60% of our funding, we could no longer continue (with the workshop),” Walker said.
However, with the closing of the two workshops, one on the Lecanto campus and the other in Inverness, no Key Center employee was laid off, and no client was left with nothing to do.
“We looked at our day service program and asked, ‘What can we do to be able to work with this new transition plan from the state?’ Basically, we’re able to continue the day services program we’ve always had (minus) the work part.”
Clients can still volunteer in the community, and the clients who are in the supported employment program, working at places in the community such as Publix or WaWa, still work at their jobs as employees.
Clients can still take classes for math, science, reading, writing, art and other subjects. But now, to fill in the time that had been workshop hours, the center is expanding its Life Enrichment program to include activities and clubs such as a walking club, basketball club, music club, gardening, Zumba, yoga, a fishing club, an art class, a kitchen prep class and a storytellers club.
Also in the plans: a Career Exploration program, which will be for clients whose goal is to work in the community, but they’re not ready for the supported employment program. This will be a “get ready for a job” type of program.
“The main thing is to get the word out to the families about what’s happening here,” Barbara Branch said, “and for us to get used to the ‘new new.’”