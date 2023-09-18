TALLAHASSEE — A federal judge Friday refused to block the scheduled Oct. 3 execution of Florida inmate Michael Duane Zack, rejecting arguments that the convicted murderer’s due-process rights were violated because of a flawed clemency process.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle issued a six-page order denying a stay of execution for Zack, who was sentenced to death in the 1996 murder of a woman in Escambia County. Zack’s attorneys also are asking the Florida Supreme Court to halt the execution on different legal grounds.

