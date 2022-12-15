Federal financial help for qualifying families for internet and broadband

Recognizing the need for internet and cellular service the U.S. government has a new program that will financially help low-income households pay for some of their broadband services and internet-connected devices.
As our reliance on internet and cellular service grows, so do the costs.
That’s especially true for families with school-aged children dependent on the internet for school work, parents who do work from home, cell phone use, and powering many household devices such as televisions with programming.
Recognizing the need for internet and cellular service, the U.S. government has a new program that will financially help low-income households pay for some of their broadband services and internet-connected devices.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is a financial program run by the Federal Communications Commission to help low-income households pay for internet and devices such as laptops and tablets.
Households most likely to be eligible are those below 200% of the federal poverty line or with someone in the household already receiving government benefits like SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Pell Grant, free or reduced school lunches.
For those eligible, you could receive:
• $30 per month discount toward your internet service.
• $75 per month if your household is on tribal land.
• A one-time discount of $100 to help pay for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.
• A low cost service plan that could be fully covered through an Affordable Connectivity Program participant.
For example, a household with one person earning $27,180 or less annually would qualify. In Alaska and Hawaii, earnings can be greater to qualify.
If two people make up the household, their shared earnings can be as great as $36,620 annually and the household can qualify.
Other indicators of likely qualifying are whether the household qualifies for other government programs such as food assistance.
And many Citrus County households are well in the running.
According to Statistical Atlas, 14.2% of all Citrus County households get some government food assistance.
In Beverly Hills, it reaches 27.3%, Homosassa Springs it’s 27.2%, and Crystal River it’s 24%, according to Statistical Atlas. The Florida average is 14.8%.
As for annual earnings for Citrus County, in 2020 the median individual income was $25,559, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The median household annual income was $45,689.
According to Florida HealthCharts, 36.8% of Citrus County residents lived 200% or more below the federal poverty line in 2020, the latest data available. The Florida average is 32.9%.
Nationally, of the 24 million US households that do not have internet service, 18% of the households reported it’s because they could not afford it. In addition, an additional 3% said they did not own a computer, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.