Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
All told, Kinnard said, Citrus and Hernando counties were getting $900 million in transportation funding projects.
“That was great news,” an elated Kinnard said.
The Parkway extension from State Road 44 to U.S. 19 will still be done in segments, though. Construction on the phase from State Road 44 to County Road 486 is set to begin in 2023. Then, it will move from County Road 486 to County Road 495 (Citrus Avenue), with the last leg from C.R. 495 to U.S. 19 programmed for construction from 2026 to 2028.
Kinnard said Superior Construction, which was awarded the contract to extend the Parkway to C.R. 486, could begin work as soon as January.
Kinnard praised the efforts of the MPO for its big push with FDOT and FTE to fully fund the final phases of the Parkway construction.
“Even though the construction is happening here,” he said, “our friends in Hernando County have helped keep pushing it.”
The funding announcement is a “big win” for Citrus County, Kinnard said.
“Bringing the Suncoast parkway from Hillsborough County to a logical terminus on U.S. 19 is a big deal,” he said, “and the timeline on it is exceptional. It’s remarkable.” They’ve got programmed for the construction in 2026 in 28 years.
Jeff Bryan is executive editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Contact him at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com or 352-564-2930.