Some residents are voicing concerns over a new 7-Eleven gas station under construction at the corner of West Halls River Road and U.S. 19 in Homosassa. At right, one of two large gas tanks that will eventually be buried underground is pictured on the construction site Thursday, Sept. 14. Pepper Creek, a tributary of the Homosassa River lies a short distance from the gas station, concerning some over potential pollution.
An electric-powered boat from the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park makes its way along Pepper Creek. It’s hauling visitors from the park’s visitor’s center on U.S. 19 to the attraction’s west gate entrance. The spring-fed creek is a tributary of the Homosassa River and flows into the Gulf of Mexico.
Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) officials Thursday visited a property at the corner of Halls River Road and U.S. 19 to make sure construction of a new 7-Eleven is not leaking contaminants into the Homosassa River and springs.
Residents have reported seeing a “white, milky substance” on parts of the river, extending to the headspring. These concerns roughly coincide with 7-Eleven construction crews hitting water after digging a few feet and having to pump it into a retention pond.
Acting on these concerns, Will Bryant, environmental health director for the local health department, went to the work site and surrounding area Wednesday and found the water near the underwater observatory at the state park ("The Fish Bowl") to be murky.
Bryant said folks who live around there gave him conflicting views: some said the river water turns that color periodically; others said they’ve never seen it before.
The water quality, he said, may have been affected by Hurricane Idalia.
As a precaution, Bryant called FDEP to investigate. The agency conducted turbidity tests at the headwaters and its report is expected Friday.
Other than that, “the construction site looked like a typical construction site for a gas station,” he said.
‘We knew this would happen’
“We knew this would happen,” said Brad Rimbey, vice president of the Homosassa River Alliance. “It’s no surprise. That site floods regularly. Everyone who lives in Homosassa knows it.”
The Alliance is opposed to a gas station at that site because it is in a flood zone and too close to Pepper Creek, a tributary at the headsprings of the river. There is a small seep on the property and that’s where the water started coming from when digging started, he said.
“It’s so close to the main spring,” Rimbey said. “It’s not a risk they should be taking.”
If they’ve hit water only a few feet down, Rimbey asked, what will happen when they attempt to place fuel tanks down some 15 feet?
Rimbey planned to discuss the matter Thursday with the board of directors meeting of the Florida Springs Council, of which he is vice president.
When county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a site plan that included plans for a convenience store with gas pumps, it gave the green light for 7-Eleven to proceed, Rimbey said.
“It’s depressing that our government agencies, that are supposed to be protecting these irreplaceable resources, have completely dropped the ball,” he said.
Finegan: BOCC’s hands were tied
County Commissioner Diana Finegan, who represents the Homosassa district, accompanied Bryant to the work site Wednesday.
Finegan’s home is on the river, not far from the property.
“We checked the headsprings and noticed it was cloudy,” she said.
Finegan said county commissioners had no option in July but to approve the site permit because the property is zoned commercial. The FDEP is in charge of issuing permits to install underground fuel tanks.
“We never approved the gas tanks,” she said. “That’s FDEP’s call. The Board of County Commissioners has nothing to do with it.”
The unanimous vote, she said, was to clean up the property and remove old pipes.
When it was learned a 7-Eleven was going to be built on the property, the entire board expressed surprise, she said.
Finegan said she suggested a change to the county land development code to prevent gas stations from being built in environmentally sensitive areas.
That code change will be presented to the board in the near future, she said.
Bays: ‘That one clearly got by me’
After getting about a dozen phone calls from concerned residents, County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said she revisited the meeting in question. She understood the board was voting to clean up the property and easement area and it wasn’t made clear a 7-Eleven was going to be built there.
Had she known, Bays said, it may have affected her vote.
“That one clearly got by me,” she said. “I think it got by all of us the way it was presented on the agenda.”
If anything positive can be said to come out of this, she said, it’s the fact that she intends to “question everything that’s put on the agenda” to prevent a repeat of this situation.
It’s too late now, she said, to stop work on the project.
“I think the train has already left the station,” Bays said. “I don’t think there’s anything we can do.”