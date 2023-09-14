7-Eleven site

Standing water is pictured Thursday Sept. 14, at the corner of West Halls River Road and U.S. 19 in Homosassa.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) officials Thursday visited a property at the corner of Halls River Road and U.S. 19 to make sure construction of a new 7-Eleven is not leaking contaminants into the Homosassa River and springs.

Residents have reported seeing a “white, milky substance” on parts of the river, extending to the headspring. These concerns roughly coincide with 7-Eleven construction crews hitting water after digging a few feet and having to pump it into a retention pond.

7-Eleven site

Some residents are voicing concerns over a new 7-Eleven gas station under construction at the corner of West Halls River Road and U.S. 19 in Homosassa. At right, one of two large gas tanks that will eventually be buried underground is pictured on the construction site Thursday, Sept. 14. Pepper Creek, a tributary of the Homosassa River lies a short distance from the gas station, concerning some over potential pollution.
7-Eleven site

An electric-powered boat from the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park makes its way along Pepper Creek. It’s hauling visitors from the park’s visitor’s center on U.S. 19 to the attraction’s west gate entrance. The spring-fed creek is a tributary of the Homosassa River and flows into the Gulf of Mexico.

