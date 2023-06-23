From the time he was a kid in Little League, RJ Cummins wanted to play baseball.
In 2005, he was Citrus High School’s baseball player of the year.
But then he hurt his shoulder before he went to college, and that squashed any career thoughts of playing in the major leagues.
Instead, he focused his future in business, another one of his passions besides baseball.
Oh, and he loves coffee and pastries and talking to people. And family and the community.
And helping people.
RJ’s father, Rob Cummins, also loves baseball — and business and family and the community.
Currently, he teaches civics at Inverness Middle School.
A year or so ago, after Cummins sold his house, he began thinking about starting a business with his son.
They discussed sporting goods and some of the “million ideas” on RJ’s list of possible business ventures — a cigar shop, batting cages, a Bass Pro-type store, baseball lessons.
RJ previously had a two-in-one furniture business, Resort Furniture Liquidators, selling used furniture from area theme parks and big-name hotels, and RJ’s Furniture Living, selling new furniture.
That business was started just as the COVID pandemic started, and when he had to let his employees go, it became too much for him and his fiance, April Royal, to run by themselves.
Prior to that, he had spent about a year as a deputy for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
“I was sitting in my patrol car, thinking about our son, Roman, who was just a baby, and I decided I didn’t want to miss 50% of everything he did as he grew up,” he said.
That was his reason for opening his own business.
Earlier in his life, he had worked at a marketing firm in Jacksonville and then owned a marketing firm in West Palm Beach, so he knew business was in his blood.
So is his love for coffee.
•••
As the furniture business closed in December 2022, RJ was already trying to figure out his next business, Hemptation Station, which he co-owns with his dad.
“We are three businesses in one: coffee, bakery and a CBD store,” RJ said. “I knew I wanted to do something with coffee, and I wanted to have baked goods baked fresh daily — cannolis, scones, muffins, cakes, brownies.”
They decided on the CBD element after seeing how it helped people they knew who lived with pain.
“I’ve always enjoyed helping people, and at first I was against (CBD), because I didn’t understand what it was,” RJ said. “Then when I learned of its medical purposes and that it has a direct impact on people’s health, I liked that idea.”
His dad also had his doubts at first.
“My dad was a detective lieutenant in charge of narcotics in Suffolk County, New York, and I remember as a small boy he would take me to work with him and show me what drugs did to people, so I was totally against that,” Rob Cummins said.
“What sold me on it — I was listening to the MLB (Major League Baseball) on satellite radio and a commercial comes on for CBD. At the end it said: ‘The official CBD of Major League Baseball.’
“So, I’m thinking, if Major League Baseball is going to (attach their name) to this product, then how bad could it be? The biggest thing was changing my mindset, that it’s not a drug and not an illegal substance,” he said.
The business sells CBD products separately from the coffee and specialty drink beverages and pastries; however, CBD can be infused upon request.
The shop also sells the locally owned Pop Fusions gourmet ice pops.
“The main thing I want here is to be a place to build relationships,” RJ said. “I grew up here (Citrus County) and want this to be a place where my kids can come, my nieces and nephews.”
His niece, Makayla Jacques, works as a coffee barista at the shop while she also attends nursing school.
“For me, this is an opportunity for (RJ) to be with his kids so he doesn’t miss them growing up,” Rob Cummins said, “and I want to do something for my kids and my tons of grandkids … it’s all about family.”
Hemptation Station, located in Times Square at 3806 E. Gulf To Lake Highway, Inverness, FL 34453, opens Monday, June 26.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (subject to change).
Phone: 352-423-1690
Go to the Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/2w9x9r5e or search “Hemptation Station,” to preview some of RJ’s specialty beverages.