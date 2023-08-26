The first week of the regular season was a smashing success for high school football teams in Citrus County.
Three of the local teams were in action and all three won road games in impressive fashion.
Crystal River blanked Gulf Coast 8 Conference rival Weeki Wachee 41-0, scoring all of its points in a dominating first half. Several Pirates found the end zone in the victory.
Lecanto avenged a season-opening loss last season to Belleview with a 47-26 victory on the road. The Panthers outscored the Rattlers 22-0 in the final 13 minutes to pull away for the win.
Seven Rivers Christian traveled to Leesburg to take on First Academy and came back home with a 41-7 triumph. The Warriors dominated the game on the ground, rushing for well over 300 yards and five touchdowns.
All three will be in action again this week, as will Citrus, which had a week one bye.
Lecanto gets one less day of rest, with a Thursday night game at Tavares. Crystal River and Seven Rivers Christian have their home openers Friday, while Citrus begins the season that night at Springstead.
Inside Sunday's paper you will find the annual Football Preview tab, with season previews and schedules for all four Citrus County high schools and many of the college teams in the state of Florida. You can also find a story on Friday night's season-opening games in Sunday's E section of the paper.
