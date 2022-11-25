Family Resource Center

Flo Hayward, left, and Jeanne Smail sort through Christmas presents Friday, Nov. 18, at The Family Resource Center in Hernando. The center provides tens of thousands of gifts for children each Christmas season.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

On the Friday before Thanksgiving, as Christmas music filled the Family Resource Center, volunteers from the community wrapped presents that will go to children in the community.

Shelves and bins packed with toys, gifts, clothing, shoes, etc., line the walls from floor to ceiling — "extras" that people donate throughout the year or that center director Ginger West finds on clearance and then buys to have on hand.

