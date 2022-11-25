On the Friday before Thanksgiving, as Christmas music filled the Family Resource Center, volunteers from the community wrapped presents that will go to children in the community.
Shelves and bins packed with toys, gifts, clothing, shoes, etc., line the walls from floor to ceiling — "extras" that people donate throughout the year or that center director Ginger West finds on clearance and then buys to have on hand.
Each year the nonprofit organization works tirelessly to ensure local kids get presents to open — every year the number of kids is around 2,000 — and it takes a monumental effort to pull it off.
“Last year we had 2,079 kids,” West said, “and so far we have 1,428, but by Christmas we’ll have around 2,000 — and we still need sponsors for about 150 kids.”
For more than 40 years, West and her band of volunteers start preparing for this annual gift distribution in early fall.
Each child who has been referred to the center has a form filled out with their wishes and needs and their clothing and shoe sizes so sponsors can have a better idea about what to buy.
What is on the list is merely a suggestion.
Each wish list gets assigned a number, so the child remains anonymous, and people or groups from the community can take as many lists as they desire and shop for gifts on the list.
Another option: People can purchase general toys, kids’ clothing, books and gift items and bring them to the Family Resource Center so the center’s volunteers can distribute them as needed to fill out the children’s gift bags.
Some of the most requested items this year are: Star Wars, Pokémon, LOL Surprise Dolls, anything from “Frozen,” Paw Patrol and PJ Masks plush toys.
Baby items and teen items are always the biggest need.
West said they also need boys’ shoes sizes 5 and 7, and little boys’ sizes 5, 6, 9 and 10.
“Some of the girls and teens wear Misses sizes 8, 10, 12,” said Linda Arnold, a volunteer who also helped West start the Family Resource Center. “What’s been surprising over the past few years is the number of kids asking for blankets, sheets and pillows for their bed.”
There are a number of ways people in the community can help:
- Volunteer to wrap gifts.
- Individuals, families or groups are needed to sponsor one or more children.
- Buy and donate toys or gift items to be added to the FRC’s shelved inventory to be used as fill-in items. Items most in need include: underwear in all sizes, pajamas, tops for teen girls in large and extra-large sizes, adult-size sleep pants, children’s sizes of pants and shirts.
- Monetary donations, which can be used to purchase items.
The Family Resource Center is at 3660 N. Carl G. Rose Hwy., Hernando. The phone number is 352-344-1001.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.