Sometimes the simplest thing sets a person or a family off on a path they never intended to take, whether for better or for worse.
For Tommy Bonnell and Ashley Baize, it was a broken-down van.
Back in 2019, Tommy, Ashley and their four kids had come to Florida on vacation from their home in Kentucky.
They had been together since Ashley, now 32, was 18.
Tommy, now 40, had worked as a painter all his life, and Ashley raised the kids.
She was also addicted to meth.
They didn’t have a lot, but they had each other and their children: Autumn, 13, Austin, 12, Stella, 10 and Larry, 5.
“We came down to Cedar Key on vacation, and when we were leaving our van broke down,” Tommy said. “Luckily we had our tax (refund) money, and we ended up at a motel in Homosassa.”
It was manatee season and that was the only place they could find that had a vacancy.
“Some people picked us up off the side of the road and brought us here,” Tommy said. “No one (from Kentucky) would come and get us, so we stayed here.”
They put the kids in school — Larry was a toddler at that time — and Tommy found a job painting and then working for the man who ran the motel.
They lived there for more than a year.
When Autumn recalls that time, she said she thought that was a normal way to live.
There were other families living at the motel full-time, some also with one or both parents using drugs.
“I thought every parent was the same and that our life was normal,” she said.
The school helped them out with food, clothes and school supplies, and a local church they attended made sure the kids had what they needed, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The main thing, the family was together.
Until they weren’t.
•••
Tommy had been drinking and was driving under the influence, with little Larry in the vehicle.
“I got pulled over — actually, I didn’t stop,” Tommy said. “I went to prison for 15 months for fleeing and eluding and child neglect.”
He added, “I think it was God’s will to split us apart to work on us separately.”
He thinks that now, and so does Ashley, but back then all Ashley knew was that she faced being evicted from the motel and left alone with four young children to take care of and a drug addiction to feed.
“Normally, I would run back to my family, but I was here in Florida and I had nobody here,” she said. “Someone from the school called — she knew something was wrong. I told her what was going on and she told me about The Path.”
At that time, The Path Rescue Mission in Citrus County had recently opened a 30-room addition to its shelter program, the renovated former Beverly Hills Motel that now had family units. And, they had plenty of vacancies.
She and her kids were able to go from the motel directly to The Path, without being homeless for even one night.
When she arrived at The Path, Ashley didn’t know where Tommy was, and he didn’t know where she was.
The last thing she knew, he was in Orlando, but then he was transferred to Hamilton Correctional Facility in Jasper, Florida, near the Georgia state line, which she didn’t know about.
“I didn’t know where my family was either, or what was going to happen to them,” Tommy said. “I did a lot of praying in prison.”
•••
The kids said their first impression of The Path: boring.
It’s a recovery program, not a motel, with rules — and no personal phones or TV.
At that time, they were the only kids there and the playground had yet to be built.
Plus, they didn’t know where their dad was and didn’t know what this new place was all about.
Ashley, however, was ready to change her life.
“I believe this was God’s plan for all of us,” she said. “It was scary, but from the start the case manager made me feel so comfortable and right at home.”
She and this kids got into the routine of going to breakfast at the shelter’s cafeteria, doing chores, going to classes and Bible study.
Ashley even worked with the seedlings, nurturing the plants that would eventually be planted at The Path farm in Hernando.
“I really liked doing that,” she said.
She stopped using meth and started learning how to live without it.
After a year, she graduated from the program, but continued to stay at The Path.
She eventually got a job at the nearby Dunkin' Donuts and did so well there that she’s now an assistant manager.
She got a driver’s license, built up her credit score and bought a van.
She, too, believes that it was God’s plan to separate her and Tommy. But she always hoped they would be together again as a family, only better.
•••
About a month after Tommy went to prison, he got a letter with a return address from The Path.
Ashley had found out where he was, “and that letter gave me some hope,” Tommy said. “God was answering my prayers, and my faith grew a lot while I was in prison.
“I knew I was going to be reunited with my family when I was released.”
Because phones are not allowed at The Path while people are going through the program, Ashley couldn’t call Tommy for nine months.
So, they wrote letters back and forth during that time until Ashley graduated and was able to call him.
On Dec. 1, 2021, Ashley and a case manager were there at the prison when Tommy was released, the same day he was reunited with his family and entered The Path program.
About a week before that, Tommy and Ashley got married.
Tommy was ready to do whatever it took to start a new life with his family; however, at one point he seriously considered not completing the program.
“We had enough money to leave,” he said. “I didn’t want to do this anymore. I didn’t want to do what people told me to do.”
His oldest daughter set him straight. She told him, “If Mom can do it, you can do it.”
“She was right, and I knew I had to prove to my family that I was serious, that I was done with my past,” Tommy said.
Tommy graduated from the program in December 2022.
He got his driver’s license back, paid off all his bills and completed DUI school.
He also started a business, Bonnell’s Painting and Pressure Washing.
The family still lives at The Path, although they are in the process of buying a house with money that they have saved from working as well as stimulus money they hadn’t used and a big tax refund after an audit.
“That was God’s plan, too, holding back all that money,” Tommy said.
“It was always my goal to have our own home,” Ashley said.
The house they found has a big backyard, big enough for a garden.
“It’s kinda perfect for us,” Ashley said.
•••
“This is a family story in the making, one day at a time,” said Kathryn Sipper, The Path development director. “When Ashley first came here, she was on a fast, downward spiral … and when Tommy came, initially he struggled to adapt to life both at The Path and being back with his family.
“It was his love for his family, however, that kept him going and growing at a steady pace,” she said.
Sipper added that as a family, they never thought they would ever be where they are today, together and thriving.
“The children have really grown … in their faith and their communication and their actions,” Sipper said. “How they love now to help people, because they know what it’s like to have nothing.”
Ashley said she thinks a lot about what their lives would be like if they had stayed on the path they were on when they first came to Florida.
“We wouldn’t be where we’re at today; we wouldn’t be getting our own home,” she said.
“We probably wouldn’t have the money for me to start my own business,” Tommy said. “We’d still be struggling paycheck to paycheck.”
“The main, important things The Path gave us is accountability and stability,” Ashley said, “because people like us need that.
“I don’t mind telling our story if it helps other people like us, even one person. We’ve gotten to grow together and move forward together.”
For more information about The Path Rescue Mission, go online to www.pathofcitrus.org.