Ashley Baize hold her 5-year-old son Larry Bonnell, Monday morning, June 5, as 13-year-old Autumn Bonnell listens to her mother talk about how The Path of Citrus County has impacted their lives.

Sometimes the simplest thing sets a person or a family off on a path they never intended to take, whether for better or for worse.

For Tommy Bonnell and Ashley Baize, it was a broken-down van.

Following a series of life-altering events Thomas Bonnell and his wife Ashley Baize, along with their children, found shelter at The Path of Citrus County. The Path is a Christian-based mission serving many in need within the community. The family includes, from left, Stella Bonnell, 10, Ashley Baize holding Larry Bonnell, 5, Thomas Bonnell, Austin Bonnell, 12, and Autumn Bonnell, 13. The family often visits Fort Island Trail Beach in Crystal River.
After Thomas Bonnell found his way into prison, his wife and children found their way to The Path of Citrus County, where they lived while he served his sentence.
Autumn Bonnell, 13, sits with her brother Larry, 5, as the family talks about The Path of Citrus County.
Five-year-old Larry Bonnell sits with his mother Ashley Baize, at Fort Island Gulf Beach.

