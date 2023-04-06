Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives have looked into a potential school threat at Citrus High School and have determined the threat was fictitious and part of a viral social media post that was circulated throughout the nation.
The threat was part of a Snapchat post that apparently started in New Mexico and targeted Cloivis High School in New Mexico from 2018.
The similarities between New Mexico’s Clovis High School’s CHS acronym and Citrus High School’s CHS acronym, caused some concern with parents and school officials.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement:
“Our office wants to reiterate there is no direct threat to Citrus High School in reference to the resurfacing of this 2018 Snapchat that is being shared across multiple social media platforms without context. However, as an added safety precaution, our office will have additional deputies present on campus Thursday to help put parents, students, and faculty members at ease.”
In its statement, the sheriff’s office encouraged parents to talk to their children about sharing bogus social media and to report any suspicious online activity or threats..