Both of the Florida panthers and Florida black bears received something a extra special Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.
The park provides all of their animals with enrichment activities daily, but periodically the activities are a bit bolder. Thursday, the big cats and bears had a chance to forage through their enclosures detecting items filled with natural treats to eat.
“Enrichment is beneficial because it stimulates the animals natural behavior such as sight, smell and texture,” said Park Services Specialist Kate Spratt. “This enriches their lives by introducing outside things into their environment and encourages those behaviors they may not have otherwise,” she said. “It helps keep their environment different.”
