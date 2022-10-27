Both of the Florida panthers and Florida black bears received something a extra special Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.

The park provides all of their animals with enrichment activities daily, but periodically the activities are a bit bolder. Thursday, the big cats and bears had a chance to forage through their enclosures detecting items filled with natural treats to eat.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com