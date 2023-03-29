Fair foods

Brandon Weiss, owner of Sirloin Tip Meals, cooks Tuesday afternoon, March 28, from his food trailer at the Citrus County Fair. Food vendors can be found throughout the fairgrounds offering a vast array of foods, sweet treats and drinks.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor
Fair foods

Pine Ridge resident Leslie Drewry is all smiles as she eats a sugar waffle Tuesday afternoon, March 28, at the Citrus County Fair. The fair attracts guests for many reasons and food is near the top of the list for many.

What’s to eat at the fair?

For those taking notes, this year’s Citrus County fair food offerings include: lots of lemonade and powdered sugar galore on deep-fried everything from PB&J sandwiches to Oreos, cheesecake bites, cookies and cookie dough.

Fair foods

Food vendors can be found all around the Midway at the Citrus County Fair. Food is also found near the exhibition halls and barn area at the Citrus County Fair. 
Fair foods

Fair foods

Arcade, NY, residents Norm and Jane Beaudoin walk through the Citrus County Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon, March 29, as they eat corndogs, a fair favorite for many. "I can't remember the last time I ate one," Norm Beaudoin said. "They're great!" echoed his wife.
Fair foods

Grilled teriyaki chicken on a stick is a popular food item at the Citrus County Fair.
Fair foods

Sweet treats attract many to the Citrus County Fair. This display is set up to tempt visitors.

