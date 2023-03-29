What’s to eat at the fair?
For those taking notes, this year’s Citrus County fair food offerings include: lots of lemonade and powdered sugar galore on deep-fried everything from PB&J sandwiches to Oreos, cheesecake bites, cookies and cookie dough.
There’s funnel cakes and elephant ears, turkey legs, pizza, Mexican food, sirloin tips and chicken-on-a-stick.
Cotton candy, popcorn, street corn bites, fried mac and cheese, fried pickles, soft-swirl ice cream, cheese curds, pulled pork sandwiches that need three hands to hold, corn dogs, fresh-baked bread and mountains of mini-doughnuts.
One thing is for sure: With so many choices, fairgoers this week have no excuse for leaving the fair hungry.
On Tuesday afternoon, Cole Savage had come prepared to eat.
First stop: Sis’s Sugar Shack, a Crystal River-based food truck.
As he ordered five deep-fried Oreos and a fresh-squeezed lemonade, Savage told the Chronicle, “I’m here to eat! I want to get some funnel cakes and maybe a turkey leg — cotton candy, too,” he said. “Gotta get some diabetes.”
He said he brought $100 with him and expected to spend it all.
“We’re taking some home for the family who couldn’t come,” he said.
Ronda Harris was manning Sis's Sugar Shack that afternoon for owner Mandy Willis, her granddaughter. “Sis” is Mandy’s daughter.
Harris said their best sellers are the fresh-squeezed lemonade and the deep-fried PB&J.
“People also like the deep-fried Oreos and Nutter Butter (cookies) and the deep-fried cheesecake bites,” she said. “And our lemonade is made with only three fresh ingredients: water, sugar and fresh-squeezed lemon that we squeeze every day.”
Also on Tuesday, Wisconsin natives Jerri and Jeff Krenzine sat at a table inside one of the fairgrounds exhibition buildings eating freshly baked bread, a longtime staple at the Citrus County Fair.
“We’re from Wisconsin, and right now we’re eating cinnamon bread, but we had to eat the Wisconsin cheese curds first,” said Jerri Krenzine. “And we love the homemade French fries. We might get something else; it depends on what we see.”
Fair volunteer Janet Yant said the best thing she’s eaten so far is a buttermilk-dipped corn dog.
“I got the first one off the trailer yesterday,” she said, “and it was good.”
Marnie Ward, the county’s 4-H agent, said fried dough tops her list, but she hadn’t had time to eat anything yet.
New to the area from Niagara Falls, New York, snowbirds Art and Irene McCollum had their hands full with enormous pulled pork sandwiches.
“We got these from a very nice lady,” Art McCollum said, adding that this is their first year as snowbirds in Citrus County.
“We like everything here,” he said, “and we like the fair; it’s a small-town country fair like some of ours back home.”
Adults weren’t the only ones who came to eat.
As Kaysen Barger, 6, attacked his blue raspberry Chilly Willy he eyed the chicken-on-a-stick stand across from where he was eating.
“This is the first thing I ate at the fair today, but I like the hot chicken-on-a-stick,” he said. “Because it’s hot.”
He also said the very best thing about the fair is going on the rides. His favorite? The bumper cars.
On a table in the shade, Robbie Anderson and her four grandkids cooled off with snow cones and got sugared up with cotton candy and Froot Loops popcorn.
Snow cones are 6-year-old Anderson Green’s favorite fair food and his sister, 7-year-old Cheyenne, said popcorn is the best.
Their cousin, 9-year-old Leighton Valls, likes funnel cakes and his sister, 6-year-old Lillian, said she likes cotton candy because “it’s tasteful.”
The biggest surprise of the afternoon? The doughnut burger from the Lecanto-based Carnival Treats food trailer, owned by Clint Yoder.
“It’s really popular with college-age and teens,” Yoder said. “It’s funny, we’ll get a big group of 10 or 12 and one person will order one, and then they’ll all come back and get one.
“It sounds like a weird combination, but it pairs really well," he said. "You get sweet and savory all in one sandwich, all in one bite.”