Thousands of visitors have passed through the gates at the 2023 Citrus County Fair through the week and have been treated with nearly perfect weather. Today will feature School Day with free admission for students until 5 p.m.
Saturday highlights include a youth pie-eating contest at 11:30 a.m. and a youth tractor-driving contest at 1 p.m. Many other events and activities will take place throughout the day. Sunday will close out the Fair and admission is free. Arm bands allowing unlimited access to rides will be sold for $25. The midway opens Sunday at 2 p.m. and closes at 7 p.m. ending this year's Citrus County Fair.