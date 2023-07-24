The average price for regular unleaded gas in Florida as of Monday was $3.44 per gallon, up 7.3 cents per gallon from last week.
But could this nationwide heat wave cause prices to rise even more?
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: July 24, 2023 @ 6:22 pm
“With tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean,” said GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan.
As of Monday, there were several gas stations in Crystal River selling regular unleaded below the $3.44 average. Some were at $3.39.
Homosassa stations were right about at the average while Inverness had prices almost 5 cents higher.
“For now, I don’t expect much change in the toss-up that has been gas prices for weeks on end,” De Haan said. “But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”
Here’s a look at average gas prices going back three years:
July 24, 2022: $4.06 in Florida ($4.33 nationwide)
July 24, 2021: $2.96 in Florida ($3.14 nationwide).
July 24, 2020: $2.06 in Florida ($2.18 nationwide).
To find out how much gas is in your part of Citrus County, visit www.GasBuddy.com.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
