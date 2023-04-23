Drought conditions continue

Chris Cunningham, right, and Jared McClain, workers from Waterside Environmental Care Inc., mow grass in dry conditions along a Meadowcrest roadway on a recent afternoon.

The drought that has enveloped Citrus County shows no sign of relinquishing its tight grip.

As of Thursday, the county is under an “extreme drought” situation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor index.

