The drought that has enveloped Citrus County shows no sign of relinquishing its tight grip.
As of Thursday, the county is under an “extreme drought” situation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor index.
Not only are these rainless days causing lawns to go brown and the threat of wildfires to increase, it’s affecting lake levels throughout the county.
“It's normal for water levels to decline this time of year, but with very little rainfall, we’re seeing them drop faster than most folks are used to,” said Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer with the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).
Water levels in the Tsala Apopka Chain of lakes have already dropped 5 inches in April “and we’re only two-thirds of the way through the month,” he said..
Since their peak in mid-November, lake levels have dropped 22 inches.
So far this month, Citrus and surrounding counties have received an average of 0.7 inches of rainfall. That's 25% of the historical average of 2.79 inches for April, according to the District.
It gets worse.
From January through April 19, the region has received about 4 inches of rain, a third of the average 12.25 inches this area usually gets for the first four months of the year.
Fulkerson said the drought index is one of many indicators the water district uses to evaluate conditions.
“Although water levels are declining, they are still quite a bit higher than we’ve seen during previous periods of drought such as occurred in 2000 and 2007,” he said. “Conditions are certainly very dry, but I would not say that our water resources are in an “extreme drought” right now.”
The National Weather Service forecast shows no significant rain chances for Citrus County until Wednesday.
A burn ban enacted by county commissioners earlier this month remains in effect for all of Citrus County.
To keep track of the drought index locally and statewide, visit https://www.drought.gov/states/florida
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
