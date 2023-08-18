TALLAHASSEE — In what would be Florida’s sixth execution this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a death warrant for an inmate convicted in the 1996 murder of a woman he met in an Escambia County bar.

Michael Duane Zack, 54, is scheduled to die by lethal injection Oct. 3 at Florida State Prison, according to information posted Thursday on the state Supreme Court website.

